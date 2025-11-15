Beijing protests new US arms sale to Taiwan

BEIJING, China, Nov 15 — A Chinese mainland spokesman on Saturday urged the United States to stop indulging and supporting “Taiwan independence” separatists after Washington announced a new round of arms sales to China’s Taiwan region.

Chen Binhua, spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said US arms sales to Taiwan seriously undermine China’s sovereignty and security interests and send a wrong signal to “Taiwan independence” forces.

He reiterated that China firmly and consistently opposes US arms sales to China’s Taiwan region.

According to Reuters, the US Department of Defense has approved an arms package consisting of aircraft parts worth about $330 million for Taiwan. It is the first such sale during President Donald Trump’s second term. Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities immediately expressed their gratitude.

“We urge the US side to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique,” Chen said, calling on Washington to handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence.

Chen said “Taiwan independence” and peace across the Taiwan Strait are fundamentally incompatible. Since Taiwan leader Lai Ching-te took office, he said, the DPP authorities have repeatedly “flattered external forces, pursued military expansion, squandered the hard-earned money of the people of Taiwan, and pushed the island toward becoming a ‘powder keg,’ sacrificing the safety and well-being of its residents.”

He warned the DPP authorities that seeking “independence” by relying on external forces or by building up arms is a dead-end path.

“We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” Chen said.

