Balochistan Sees New Reports of Enforced Disappearances as Decade-Long Protest Endures

Nov 30 – Five more people have allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani security forces in different parts of Balochistan, even as two previously missing men returned home, The Balochistan Post has reported. The new cases add to growing concerns over a long-running pattern of abductions in the province, where families have been protesting for more than 6,000 days demanding accountability.

According to the outlet, two teenagers were allegedly taken in Quetta’s Ghafoor Town area of Sariab in the early hours of November 3. Seventeen-year-old medical dispenser Sudees Baloch, son of Khan Mohammad, was reportedly detained around 1am. Later that night, 18-year-old dairy worker Waseem Baloch, son of Mohammad Ayub, was allegedly taken from the same neighbourhood. Both remain missing.

In another incident, 23-year-old labourer Ado Khan, son of Ghazi, was allegedly picked up during a raid on his home in Kohlu around 2am on November 10. Meanwhile in Gwadar, 18-year-old student Ghulam Qadir, son of Murad Bakhsh, was reportedly taken from the Coast Hospital on November 24.

The most recent case was reported in Kech district’s Sarenkan area, where 25-year-old shopkeeper Yasir Nemat, son of Nematullah, was allegedly detained from his home on November 26. None of the five men has been traced since their reported arrests, and families say authorities have provided no information on their whereabouts.

Amid the new disappearances, families have confirmed the safe return of two previously missing persons. Shah Nawaz Baloch, a resident of Buleda who was detained in Karachi’s Naval Colony on April 30 while seeking medical treatment, returned home on November 25. Ameer Bakhsh, who went missing from Keelkor Balgetar on November 18, has also reunited with his relatives.

Meanwhile, the protest camp run by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) outside the Quetta Press Club has entered its 6,012th day, making it one of the longest-running rights protests in the region. Led by executive committee member Niaz Mohammad, the organisation renewed calls for the immediate recovery of Saeed Baloch, a university student allegedly abducted in Islamabad on July 8.

The VBMP warned that the continuous disappearance of Baloch students is instilling fear across the community and severely disrupting their education. The group urged the federal government and the Interior Ministry to secure Saeed’s release and deliver transparency and justice in all cases of enforced disappearance.

According to The Balochistan Post, rights activists and families say enforced disappearances have become a persistent crisis in Balochistan, with little progress from authorities in addressing allegations or responding to pleas from relatives desperate for answers.