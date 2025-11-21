Balala Leads Delegation to Bondo, Presents Camel in Honour of Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 — Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on Thursday led a delegation to Bondo to condole with Ida Odinga following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Balala, accompanied by elders and local leaders, presented a camel to the Odinga family — a traditional gesture of honour and solidarity deeply rooted in pastoralist communities. The visit is among a series of condolence missions from political, diplomatic and community leaders paying tribute to the late opposition leader.

Speaking during the visit, Balala described Raila as a historic figure whose political career was defined by sacrifice, the pursuit of justice, and unwavering advocacy for marginalised communities.

“Raila dedicated his life to giving a voice to the vulnerable and the marginalised,” he said. “Under his leadership, the ODM party transformed Kenya’s political landscape into a strong and inclusive movement that shaped and defined the country.”

Balala added that Kenyans should carry forward Raila’s vision of a nation where every citizen is respected and empowered.

“As we reflect on his remarkable life, let us honour his legacy by building a Kenya where all are heard. May his example inspire future generations to serve with courage, compassion, and dedication to the common good,” he said.

Leaders from across the political divide continue to stream into Bondo to comfort the Odinga family ahead of nationwide memorial events.