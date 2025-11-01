Connect with us

At least Nine Dead in Elgeyo Marakwet Floods and Mudslide

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge said the worst-hit area was Chesongoch, where seven people perished, while another two died in the Embobut/Embolot Ward.

NAKURU, Kenya Nov 1 – Deadly floods and a mudslide have left nine people dead in two villages in the Marakwet East Sub-County of Elgeyo Marakwet.

The disaster was caused by heavy rains that pounded the area last night.

He added that among the dead was a Grade 8 pupil.

Mulinge said rescue efforts by the Kenya Red Cross Society have been hampered by numerous challenges, including roads being cut off.

He noted that sections of the road have also been blocked by boulders.

The officer said plans to use helicopters to access the affected areas are underway.

