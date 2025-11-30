Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

At least 4 killed, 10 injured in shooting in northern California of US – China Daily

The suspect remained at large and no arrests have been made.

Published

SAN FRANCISCO — At least four people were killed and ten others injured in a shooting on Saturday night during a family gathering in Stockton, a city in northern California, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 6 pm Pacific Time (0200 GMT on Sunday) and the victims included both juveniles and adults, said Heather Brent, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, at a briefing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The suspect remained at large and no arrests have been made, Brent said.

“Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities,” the office said in a Facebook post.

The “mass shooting” took place at a child’s birthday party in an ice cream shop, according to Stockton Vice-Mayor Jason Lee.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect or a possible motive, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the incident.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

3 Philippine airlines cancel 82 flights after Airbus orders global software update – China Daily

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said 93 planes have been affected as of noon Saturday.

39 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Namibia aims to attract investors: Envoy – China Daily

China is Namibia's largest source of foreign direct investment, accounting for about 30 percent of total inflows.

57 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

China-Japan cooperation to help more cancer patients – China Daily

Asian countries have a large number of colorectal cancer patients, with China, which saw about 517,100 new cases in 2022, and Japan having the...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Ramaphosa dismisses US move to exclude S. Africa from G20 Summit in Miami – China Daily

He told the United States that South Africa joined the grouping with the consensus of all members and remains committed to strengthening multilateral cooperation.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Chinese innovations hog limelight at Dubai air show – China Daily

The C919, featuring a white base coat with bold blue accents running along its fuselage, is operated by China Southern Airlines.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China offers blueprint for Africa’s rise – China Daily

With Africa projected to account for 25 percent of the world's population by 2050 and 35 percent by 2100, the continent's future will hinge...

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

China’s growing role in global tourism hailed – China Daily

The annual event is one of the world's largest and most influential tourism trade fairs, bringing together more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 180...

November 9, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Kazakhstan sends 1st wheat shipment to Armenia via Azerbaijan in 30 years – China Daily

The shipment became possible following agreements reached between the heads of state of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

November 9, 2025