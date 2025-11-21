Arrest of Madrassa teachers in Pakistan, a wake up call on Child Abuse

The recent arrests of madrassa teachers in Haripur and Muzaffargarh — accused of sexually assaulting children as young as five — are not isolated horrors. They reflect a deeper, systemic crisis Pakistan has long refused to confront: the intersection of poverty, clerical authority, and institutional silence that allows child abuse in madrassas to thrive in the shadows.

For millions of impoverished families, madrassas are the only accessible form of education. They promise free learning, food, and religious grounding — a lifeline for parents with few alternatives. But this dependency has created one of the most unregulated child-serving sectors in the country. Where oversight collapses, abuse finds fertile ground.

Data from Sahil, a leading child-protection NGO, paints a grim picture: 862 cases of child sexual abuse were reported in the first half of 2024 alone, including cases linked to abduction and exploitation. The involvement of madrassa staff in a significant number of these cases forces the country to confront an uncomfortable truth — religious authority, when shielded from scrutiny, becomes ripe for exploitation.

Madrassas sit at the heart of Pakistan’s social and religious identity, yet that reverence often functions as a protective shield for predators. Clerics wield enormous influence, allowing them to silence victims, intimidate families, and sway local police. This is not mere conjecture but a pattern repeatedly documented by journalists, international media, and human rights organisations. Families frequently encounter bribery attempts, pressure from clerics, and in extreme cases, threats of blasphemy — a charge that can be fatal in Pakistan. In such an environment, poor families are rarely able to challenge a religious figure, even in defence of their children.

This culture of impunity is reinforced by a police system that routinely hesitates to register cases involving religious authorities. Complaints are often withdrawn under pressure or quietly buried, sending a chilling message: the system protects the cleric, not the child.

The stories emerging from madrassas — boys raped by teachers, girls assaulted in mosques — reveal a crisis hiding in plain sight. Children living far from home, cut off from family oversight and fully dependent on clerics, are uniquely vulnerable. Poverty magnifies this vulnerability. For many struggling families, even whispering an accusation feels impossible. As a result, countless cases remain unreported. Abuse thrives on secrecy — and secrecy is enforced through shame, fear, and religious power.

Even more disturbing is the cycle of trauma. Investigations have shown that some survivors, without psychological support or intervention, later become abusers themselves — a bleak reminder of how normalised violence becomes when embedded in institutional culture.

Sexual abuse is only one part of a wider pattern of exploitation. Madrassas have also been implicated in child trafficking, with some institutions recruiting boys under the pretext of religious education and funneling them into forced labour, militancy, or servitude. The absence of oversight allows such networks to operate with alarming ease. Pretending this is the work of a few “bad apples” ignores the structural reality: this is the predictable outcome of leaving millions of children in institutions with no meaningful regulation, accountability, or transparency.

Confronting abuse in madrassas is not simply a policing issue but a political and cultural challenge. Any reform effort threatens powerful clerical networks that have historically resisted oversight and weaponised religion to silence critics. But the cost of inaction is unbearable — paid by children whose dignity, safety, and futures are destroyed in institutions meant to teach morality.

Pakistan urgently needs a national regulatory framework for madrassas, independent child-protection oversight with investigative powers, mandatory reporting laws, specialised police training, support systems for survivors, and a national conversation that breaks the taboo around sexual abuse. Without political courage and societal honesty, the country will continue protecting institutions at the expense of its children.

The question Pakistan must confront is stark: will it continue to shield abusive structures, or safeguard its future generations? Until Pakistan chooses to dismantle the systems enabling this violence, madrassas will remain sanctuaries for predators — and the cycle of trauma will continue unbroken.