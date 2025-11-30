AERC Kicks Off High-Level Summit on Africa’s Sustainable and Inclusive Economic Growth

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 — International and local economic policy leaders have convened for a three-day Research and Policy Summit hosted by the African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), aimed at exploring pathways for sustainable and inclusive growth across Africa.

The summit, held under the theme “A Renewed AERC for Africa’s New Development Priorities,” brings together economists, policymakers, scholars, private sector leaders, and development partners to deliberate on pressing macroeconomic and development challenges.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, attended by State Department for Economic Planning Principal Secretary Bonface Barasa Makokha, AERC Executive Director Prof. Victor Murinde described the event as a timely platform to strengthen stakeholder support for evidence-based economic policy formulation.

In a speech read on his behalf, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi urged delegates to redefine Africa’s development narrative, emphasizing inclusive prosperity, resilient systems, and dignified livelihoods over mere GDP growth.

“For decades, Africa’s development discourse has been shaped by external prescriptions. Today, we must reclaim our narrative and invent models that deliver our economic prosperity,” CS Mbadi said.

He cited Kenya as an example of an African nation rich in human talent, fertile land, digital innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, calling for a shift away from overreliance on foreign aid toward self-reliance, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The summit convened prominent figures, including Prof. Ernest Aryeetey (AERC Board Chair), Dr. Lesetja Kganyago (Governor, Reserve Bank of South Africa), Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego (Bank of Uganda Governor), Michel Dzombala (Vice Governor, Bank of Central African States), and Dr. Francis Chipimo (Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Zambia).

Prof. Murinde highlighted that the summit aligns with the AERC 10-year Strategic Plan (2025–2035) and seeks to nurture a new generation of African economists capable of leading frontier research and policy engagement across the continent.

“This Summit reaffirms our commitment to rigorous, policy-relevant research and strengthens Africa’s capacity to craft evidence-based solutions for pressing economic challenges,” said Prof. Murinde.

At the opening ceremony, AERC unveiled its African Private Sector Platform (APSP), designed to deepen collaboration between researchers and Africa’s private sector. AERC Board Chair Prof. Aryeetey emphasized that the platform will support private-sector-led economic transformation, evidence-informed advocacy, and innovation across the continent.

“This milestone reinforces our dedication to nurturing world-class African economists and ensuring that African perspectives shape global economic discourse,” Prof. Aryeetey said.

The summit also featured a High-Level Roundtable with central bank governors from Uganda, West African states, and Zambia, discussing economic headwinds, policy coordination, and long-term resilience for African economies.

Over the three days, parallel sessions will showcase new research on macroeconomic policy, trade and regional integration, labor markets and human capital, climate change and resilience, and financial sector development and the digital economy, enabling scholars to refine policy recommendations for decision-makers.

Established in 1988, AERC remains a premier institution for economic research and training in Africa, dedicated to building local capacity for independent, rigorous inquiry and supporting sustainable development across the continent.