CS Duale recalled his early political journey, noting that his first steps in Parliament were made under the ODM banner in 2007 when he was elected to represent Dujis Constituency

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale reflects on ODM’s legacy: ‘Yellow might be the future we saw in Orange’

CS Duale recalled his early political journey, noting that his first steps in Parliament were made under the ODM banner in 2007 when he was elected to represent Dujis Constituency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has paid tribute to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as it marks 20 years of shaping Kenya’s political landscape, describing himself as a “grateful beneficiary” of the party’s history, courage, and vision.

In a message on Friday as the party commenced anniversary activities in Mombasa, CS Duale recalled his early political journey, noting that his first steps in Parliament were made under the ODM banner in 2007 when he was elected to represent Dujis Constituency.

“For the record, my journey in politics is intertwined with the birth and growth of the Orange Democratic Movement,” Duale said.

“The party gave me my first platform of service, and that is a debt I acknowledge with humility.”

Duale, who left ODM for the United Republican Party (URP), which later joined the Jubilee Alliance in 2013 before evolving into the Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party and eventually ditching it for the current ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), reflected on the enduring role of democracy in his public life and paid tribute to ODM’s late leader and veteran politician Raila Odinga who passed away on October 15.

“His life was a long walk through sacrifice, bruising battles and unending courage,” he said, referring to Odinga as “Baba.”

“Even when we disagreed, even when the country wavered, he did not. He stood, sometimes alone, sometimes wounded, but always firm in the belief that Kenya must never shrink its freedoms. That is his enduring gift.”

Quest for democracy

While acknowledging political shifts and alliances over the years, Duale emphasized that the principles of democracy continue to guide his work, adding that the current administration, led by President William Ruto, balances democracy with delivery.

“Democracy must speak and Delivery must answer. That is the Kenya we are now building,” he said, highlighting the focus on ensuring that freedoms are protected while services reach the citizens.

‘ODM will not be swallowed,’ Oburu assures as he assumes leadership role

Duale reflected on the symbolism of political colors, noting that his early steps in politics were shaped by Orange, while his current service is guided by Yellow.

“Yellow might be the future we saw in Orange,” he said, underscoring continuity in values despite changing party affiliations.

President Ruto, who formed the URP after leaving ODM, is among ODM founder members expected to grace an anniversary dinner in Mombasa on Saturday.

