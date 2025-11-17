Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board Chairperson Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea in court/DPP

NATIONAL NEWS

Anti-counterfeit agency boss denies graft charges, freed on Sh1mn bail

ACA board chair Josphat Kabeabea pleads not guilty to charges of soliciting a Sh5m bribe as court grants bail and bars him from contacting witnesses.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) Board Chairperson Josphat Gichunge Kabeabea has denied corruption charges after prosecutors accused him of soliciting and receiving a Sh5 million bribe from a businessman.

Kabeabea faced two counts: receiving a bribe contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act, and acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime contrary to Sections 4(a) and 4(c), as read with Section 16(1) of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was released on a Sh2 million bond or an alternative Sh1 million cash bail.

Appearing before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, State counsel Wesley Nyamache told Senior Principal Magistrate Celesa Okore that the ACA chair unlawfully sought a Sh5 million inducement from businessman Du Zhisheng in exchange for favourable treatment in a case involving suspected counterfeit motor vehicle spare parts.

According to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the charges were approved “after reviewing the evidence gathered by investigators.”

The court heard that the alleged offence took place on November 11 with the prosecution saying there was sufficient evidence to proceed.

EACC raids Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss’ residence

Kabeabea pleaded not guilty and was ordered to surrender his passport. Magistrate Okore also barred him from contacting or interfering with prosecution witnesses.

The court slotted a mention on December 8 when it will issue further directions.

The arraignment comes days after the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) conducted raids at Kabeabea’s home and offices as part of investigations into alleged bribery, extortion, and unexplained wealth.

EACC raided his homes and offices on November 14 after obtaining search warrants following multiple complaints filed against the former Tigania East MP in his capacity as ACA board chair.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Disgraced Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss to be arraigned Monday

Disgraced ACA boss Josephat Kabeabea is set for arraignment at Milimani Anti-Corruption Court over bribery and money laundering following EACC probe. SEO Keywords:

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP approves bribery charges against Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss

The charges follow an investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), which found that Kabeabea demanded a bribe to interfere with an ongoing...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS invites youths to listing centres on Monday after clearing recruitment hurdle

NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga confirmed the service will proceed with the recruitment of 10,000 police constables across 427 centres nationwide from 8am to 5pm,...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC raids Anti-Counterfeit Authority boss’ residence, arrests him for extortion

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has raided the home and offices of Anti-Counterfeit Authority Board Chair Josphat Kabeabea over allegations of bribery, extortion and...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA officer charged in Kisumu for soliciting Sh500,000 bribe

Oriato allegedly demanded Sh1 million to resolve purported filing irregularities and received a down payment of Sh500,000, with the remainder to be paid upon...

4 days ago

County News

Police, DPP under fire over alleged cover-up in defilement of 6-year-old in Mandera

An activist accuses police and the DPP of shielding a suspect in the defilement of a six-year-old girl in Mandera’s Takaba area, as a...

November 10, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC pursues Sh813mn asset forfeiture against Wamatangi over tender fraud

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has sued Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi and 13 others to recover over Sh813 million it says he fraudulently...

November 7, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC files claim for public school land irregularly converted for housing in Ruiru

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a case in Thika to reclaim a nine-acre public plot in Ruiru grabbed and converted from school...

November 6, 2025