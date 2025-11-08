Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

2025 set to be among 3 warmest years on record: EU climate monitor – China Daily

The 12-month average from November 2024 to October 2025 stood 1.50 degrees above pre-industrial levels, continuing an extended spell of exceptional warmth.

Published

BRUSSELS – This year is virtually certain to rank among the three warmest on record, with October 2025 being the third-warmest October globally, according to data released Thursday by the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

The average global surface air temperature in October was 15.14 degrees Celsius, 0.70 degrees above the 1991-2020 average and 1.55 degrees above the pre-industrial level (1850-1900). It was 0.16 degrees cooler than the record October in 2023 and 0.11 degrees cooler than October 2024, the data showed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 12-month average from November 2024 to October 2025 stood 1.50 degrees above pre-industrial levels, continuing an extended spell of exceptional warmth.

C3S said that 2025 is almost certain to end as the second- or third-warmest year since records began, possibly tied with 2023 and just behind 2024, the hottest year on record.

“While 2025 may not be the hottest year, it is almost certain to rank in the top three. The last three years saw exceptional temperatures, and the average for 2023-2025 is likely to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius, the first time for a three-year period,” said Samantha Burgess, Strategic Lead for Climate at C3S.

October’s global sea surface temperatures remained close to record highs, averaging 20.54 degrees Celsius over latitudes from 60 degrees north to 60 degrees south, the third-highest on record.

The North Pacific recorded extreme warmth, while cooler conditions appeared in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, indicating a transition toward weak La Nina conditions, according to C3S.

In the Arctic, sea ice extent was 12 percent below average, ranking eighth lowest for October, while Antarctic sea ice recorded its third-lowest October extent, 6 percent below average, the data showed.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

5 new arrests made in Louvre jewel heist probe – China Daily

Beccuau specified that the latest arrests "are not connected to the statements" of the first two suspects detained earlier but "to other elements uncovered...

October 31, 2025

CHINA DAILY

S. Korea’s ties with China to expand more – China Daily

Lee made the remarks in a recent exclusive written interview with Xinhua News Agency.

October 31, 2025

CHINA DAILY

South African firms eye Chinese market at Shanghai expo – China Daily

A total of 35 South African companies will showcase their products and services at the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai from Nov...

October 31, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Expo boosts Sino-Africa relations – China Daily

As Africa intensifies efforts to tackle food insecurity and build resilient agricultural systems, the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo, taking place from Oct 28...

October 30, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Partnership fuels Africa’s digital leap – China Daily

As Africa pushes to bridge its digital divide, policymakers and technology leaders said deepening technology cooperation with China is accelerating the continent’s digital transformation...

October 30, 2025

CHINA DAILY

At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa hits Haiti – China Daily

MEXICO CITY — At least 20 people have died in Haiti as Hurricane Melissa swept through the country, local media reported on Wednesday. According...

October 30, 2025

CHINA DAILY

China, Africa deepen cooperation to boost food security and innovation – China Daily

He said such cooperation aligns closely with the AU's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa or STISA 2025–34 and the continental development blueprint,...

October 29, 2025

CHINA DAILY

India resumes direct passenger flights to China – China Daily

The trip was fully booked with 176 passengers.

October 28, 2025