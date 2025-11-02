Connect with us

Investigators say the pair had been preparing to sell the trophies to a potential buyer when officers moved in/DCI

NATIONAL NEWS

2 arrested as multi-agency team recovers elephant tusks valued at Sh3.6bn

The suspects — Robert Kiptoo and Sinko Kedienye — were arrested at a hideout in the Kwa Wanjiku area, where officers found 18 kilograms of elephant tusks in their possession.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 — A multi-agency security operation in Nyahururu has led to the arrest of two suspected wildlife traffickers and the recovery of elephant tusks with a street value of Sh3.6 million, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said.

According to the DCI, the suspects — Robert Kiptoo and Sinko Kedienye — were arrested at a hideout in the Kwa Wanjiku area, where officers found 18 kilograms of elephant tusks in their possession.

Investigators say the pair had been preparing to sell the trophies to a potential buyer when officers moved in.

“Following their arrest, they were escorted to Nyahururu Police Station along with the seized tusks, where they are currently undergoing processing before facing legal action,” the DCI said Sunday.

The ivory has been secured as evidence.

Authorities say the operation reflects intensified government efforts to dismantle wildlife trafficking networks and protect Kenya’s endangered elephant population.

“Through collaborative efforts involving various agencies, this recovery showcases the government’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, protecting endangered species, and preserving our natural resources,” the DCI stated.

The agency urged the public to continue sharing information that can help disrupt the illegal wildlife trade.

