17 Youths Arrested in Kasipul Patrolling with Crude Weapons

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of youths moving around in Probox vehicles.

Published

KASIPUL, Kenya, Nov 27 – Seventeen youths were arrested in Kasipul Constituency after being found patrolling the area with crude weapons, including machetes, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Rachuonyo South Sub-County Police Commander Philemon Saera said the arrests followed intelligence reports of youths moving around in Probox vehicles, allegedly intimidating residents during the ongoing by-elections.

The youths are currently in police custody as DCI sleuths and regular police continue to investigate, including trailing another group suspected of possessing a ceska pistol reportedly snatched from Homa Bay Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma.

Commander Saera emphasized that law enforcement agencies are determined to maintain order and ensure a peaceful voting process.

