Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The NCIC further noted that half of the public universities show a strong correlation between the ethnic background of their vice-chancellors or principals and that of the dominant ethnic group among staff/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

10 Kenyan minorities entirely excluded from employment in public universities

Out of 27,596 university employees, an NCIC audit found no single person from the Dahalo, El Molo, Konso, Gosha, Oromo, Makonde, Malakote (Walwana), Wayuu, Kenyan American, or Kenyan European communities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has warned that 10 minority and marginalized ethnic communities remain completely excluded from employment in public universities and their constituent colleges, a trend that threatens Kenya’s diversity and cohesion goals.

In its latest audit of ethnic representation in higher education, the commission found that out of 27,596 university employees, there was not a single person from the Dahalo, El Molo, Konso, Gosha, Oromo, Makonde, Malakote (Walwana), Wayuu, Kenyan American, or Kenyan European communities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The complete lack of representation of certain ethnic groups denies opportunities to enhance the face of Kenya in these academic institutions,” the report stated.

“This situation highlights a significant setback in promoting ethnic diversity within the higher education sector.”

The NCIC further noted that half of the public universities show a strong correlation between the ethnic background of their vice-chancellors or principals and that of the dominant ethnic group among staff.

In sixteen universities, there was a clear alignment between the vice chancellor’s ethnicity and that of senior decision-makers, raising concerns about inclusivity in hiring and leadership.

Universities cited for notable ethnic clustering include Cooperative University, Pwani University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Rongo University, University of Kabianga, Kirinyaga University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Kisii University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, University of Eldoret, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The NCIC urged the Ministry of Education and university councils to take urgent corrective measures to ensure equitable representation across Kenya’s diverse communities, in line with constitutional principles of national unity and equal opportunity.

The findings are part of the Commission’s ongoing national cohesion review of public institutions.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

NCIC, political leaders meet to Resolve Recurrent Turkana–West Pokot Border Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has convened a meeting bringing together political leaders from Turkana and West...

3 days ago

EDUCATION

Public universities issue resumption notices to learners after UASU ends 7-week strike

Kenyatta University and JKUAT among public universities resuming classes after a Sh7.8bn deal ended a seven-week lecturers’ strike, ensuring full pay and reinstatement.

November 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KCA University hosts 4th Innovation Week to boost Kenya’s innovation economy

KCA University’s 4th Innovation Week unites leaders, innovators, and students to drive Kenya’s knowledge economy through technology and industry partnerships.

November 5, 2025

EDUCATION

Inside UASU’s truce with the MoE: Full pay, no victimization, and new CBA timelines

University lecturers end their seven-week strike after UASU and the Inter-Public Universities Councils’ Consultative Forum sign a return-to-work deal guaranteeing pay, reinstatement, and fast-tracked...

November 5, 2025

Kenya

NCIC urges restraint as it opens probe on Governor Kahiga’s remarks on Raila’s death

The NCIC Chairman confirmed that the anti-hate speech agency has initiated a process towards summoning Governor Kahiga to make a statement about his remarks

October 23, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt denies Kahiga’s claims of skewed development under broad-based pact

The government has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s remarks as divisive and false, saying President Ruto’s administration serves all Kenyans fairly. It urged NCIC...

October 22, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Hate speech case against MP Salasya referred to NCIC for review

Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai questioned whether referring the file to NCIC might create a parallel process alongside the court proceedings.

October 8, 2025

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Wetangula vows Budgetary and Legislative Support to IEBC, NCIC

Speaking in his Parliament Buildings office during meeting with the NCIC delegation led by the Chairperson Rev. Samuel Kobia, Wetang’ula underscored the critical role...

July 24, 2025