Africa

Zanzibar President Mwinyi wins reelection with 74.8 pct vote

Voter turnout stood at over 88 percent across the semi-autonomous islands, he said.

Published

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) — Tanzania’s Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi has won a second term in office, the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced on Thursday night.

ZEC Chairperson George Joseph Kazi said Mwinyi, the candidate of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, won 74.8 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s elections, beating 10 contenders from opposition parties.

Mwinyi, first elected in 2020, will serve another five-year term leading the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government. 

