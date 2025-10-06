Youths urge govt to increase funding for climate change adaptation

NAKURU, Kenya, Oct 6 – Youth leaders from different parts of the country have called on the government to increase funding for climate change adaptation actions.

They observed that inadequate climate financing could hamper mitigation and interventions to combat the growing threats of climate change.

Arid Lands Information Network (ALIN), Lucy Ngandu described lack of adequate budgetary allocation as one of the major challenges hindering climate change adaptation actions.

Speaking in Naivasha after a consultative meeting youth-led Climate change interventions, Ngandu said the government should consider injecting more money in environment conservation in the advent of donor funding bywithdrawal.

“Withdrawal of donor funding has negatively affected many climate change led initiatives, communities are bound to suffer the effects of global warming if the government does not act fast” she said.

the United States of America (USA) administration under has downplayed and reduced its funding worth billions of shillings to climate-led initiatives worldwide.

The calls for additional budgetary allocation come as concerns grow over increasing climate change effects such as unpredictable weather patterns including flash floods and prolonged drought and strong winds continue to cause chaos in different areas.

Ngandu called for inclusion of youths in climate change mitigation and resilience initiatives because they played a critical role in the society.

‘There should be capacity building programs for youths on the carbon credit frontier which is set to unlock more economic benefits to the grassroot communities,” she said.

Ngandu observed that there was lack of knowledge on carbon credits business model

Youth Senate Kenya representative at the meeting, Sheila Anyango said young generation must be on the frontline on climate change initiatives since they represented a huge section of the community.

She added that communities must have easy access to financing for mitigation plans.

Coast Region representative, Rodgers Ngoo attributed the increased cases of human wildlife conflicts climate change.

“Resources such as water and pasture are dwindling, people and animals are being displaced by floods or facing starvation due to floods and communities competing for these limited resources,” he said.

Ngoo underscored the need for youth inclusion in climate change initiatives because their voice was needed in pushing the narrative at different levels.