Youth and Innovation Will Shape the Next Frontier of Regional Tourism

Tourism and hospitality are among East Africa’s most dynamic industries—and young people sit at their centre. They are not only a growing share of our clientele; they already make up the overwhelming majority of the workforce. Their creativity, energy, and comfort with technology are reshaping how we design, deliver, and market travel. The question is no longer whether youth will influence tourism’s future, but how well we equip and empower them to lead it.

This year’s 4th Uganda–Kenya Coast Tourism Conference, themed Leveraging Youth, Innovation, and Technology for Responsive and Inclusive Tourism, could not be more timely. It challenges government, industry, and communities to recognise youth as architects of the next frontier and to align policies, partnerships, and investments that allow them to flourish.

Hospitality has always been people-driven; today it is increasingly tech-enabled. Young professionals are leading the adoption of digital tools for communication, marketing, and guest service—turning social platforms into sales channels, building mobile loyalty and payments, and personalising experiences with data. Established brands, including Hemingways Travel, are embracing AI and integrated platforms to streamline bookings and anticipate needs, proving that technology is not the preserve of startups. These innovations matter because they make tourism more accessible, more responsive to changing tastes, and more aligned with global trends.

Yet engaging and retaining young talent remains a challenge. Many see hospitality as a stepping stone rather than a career. We must rethink how we motivate and support the next generation: clear progression pathways, recognised training and certification, modern workplaces, and managers who reward ideas and initiative. When young people feel they are learning, growing, and innovating, they stay—and they elevate the whole industry.

Recent years have underscored the power of public–private collaboration. Partnerships expand opportunities for youth and create platforms where innovation thrives. Sports tourism is one clear avenue: when hospitality businesses, local governments, federations, and communities plan together, they generate events that drive footfall, open seasonal jobs, and give young people leadership roles on and off the field.

The East Africa Tourism Platform offers another lesson. Through sustained advocacy, the introduction of single-entry visas and ID-based movement has significantly increased cross-border travel. When governments work hand in hand with the private sector, barriers fall and demand grows. During COVID-19 recovery, a home-first strategy that prioritised local and regional travel helped restore numbers and incomes. Resilience in tourism is not only about international arrivals; it is about nurturing domestic and regional markets where youth can innovate at home, build networks, and become ambassadors for East African tourism.

Sustainability is not a buzzword—it is the foundation of tomorrow’s competitiveness. Communities that benefit directly from tourism are more likely to protect their environment and culture, and young people are central to this social contract. By backing youth-led solutions—eco-lodges, conservation tech, cultural experiences, and circular-waste enterprises—we strengthen both the sector and the societies it serves.

To unlock this potential, affordable financing for youth enterprises is essential. Across sectors, transformation takes off when innovators can access patient, fairly priced capital. Tourism should be no different. Whether building eco-friendly stays, digital storytelling platforms, or heritage routes, young founders need instruments that fit early-stage risk: microgrants, credit guarantees, and blended finance. Government, development finance institutions, banks, and industry must work together to create an enabling pipeline from idea to investable business.

East Africa’s youthful demography is a growth asset hiding in plain sight. If even a small share of residents travelled within the region each year, domestic and intra-African visits could rival international arrivals. This is not just about revenue; it is about deepening pride in our landscapes, cultures, and heritage—while giving young creators a market to design for through affordable itineraries, modular trips, payment plans, and digital discovery.

Retaining talent is equally vital. Too many young professionals exit the sector or migrate because they cannot see a future at home. Expanding domestic and regional demand, while prioritising youth innovation in policy and procurement, can change that calculus—keeping skills in the region and compounding value year after year.

The future of East African tourism is inseparable from its youth. Their innovations are already shaping the industry; their skills are essential to hospitality growth; their entrepreneurial spirit is solving today’s challenges and anticipating tomorrow’s. Securing this future means investing in youth-friendly workplaces, building strong public–private partnerships that put innovation to work, and opening financing channels that turn ideas into sustainable businesses. Tourism is about more than arrivals. It is about jobs, community pride, cultural preservation, and enduring prosperity. If we give young people the tools, trust, and opportunities they deserve, they will ensure the next frontier of regional tourism is not only innovative and resilient, but also inclusive and sustainable.

By Mike Macharia, CEO, Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC)