Africa

Youssouf calls for stronger international backing for Somalia anti-terror campaign after Mogadishu prison assault

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has urged all AU Member States — particularly Troop and Police Contributing Countries to step up support for Somalia and the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) in their ongoing fight against terrorism.

Youssouf made a simila appeal to the wider international community.

His call follows a deadly terrorist attack carried out by the Al-Shabaab militant group on October 4, 2025, targeting the high-security Godka Jilicow prison in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu.

The assault left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement condemning the attack, Youssouf hailed the crucial role of AUSSOM in assisting Somalia’s security forces (SSF) to counter violent extremism and restore stability in the country.

“The role of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), remains highly pivotal to this counter-terrorism agenda, through working closely with the Somalia Security Forces (SSF) in joint operations, for restoration of peace and stability in Somalia,” said Youssouf.

He reaffirmed the AU’s “unfaltering commitment to neutralize the pervasive threat posed by terrorism and violent extremism in Somalia, the Horn of Africa region, and across the continent.”

According to reports from the BBC, Somali authorities confirmed that all seven militants involved in the prison assault were killed.

The militants, disguised as soldiers, attempted to storm the facility, which houses high-profile detainees and is manned by the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

The attack triggered heavy gunfire and explosions near the Somali presidential palace, raising questions about security lapses in one of Mogadishu’s most fortified zones.

Saturday’s attack occurred just hours after the government reopened key roads in Mogadishu, citing improved security conditions.

