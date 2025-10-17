Connect with us

President William Ruto's tribute to Raila in State House condolence book. October 17, 2025.

Top stories

‘You helped me…’: Ruto’s personal note to Raila in State House condolence book

“Baba, you may have departed, but we will work hard to honour what you stood for.”

Published

NAIROBI, 17 October 2025 — President William Ruto on Friday penned a reflective message in the State House condolence book for the late Raila Odinga, praising the former prime minister as a patriot who inspired “many to stand up for democracy, justice, equity and fairness.”

In a personal line that cut through years of political competition, he wrote: “You helped me when I needed someone to stand by me, just as I once stood by you. Baba, you may have departed, but we will work hard to honour what you stood for.”

The relationship between the two leaders was best defined by rivalry at the ballot in the 2022 Presidential election won by Ruto and contested by Raila at the Supreme Court, which dismissed the challenge.

The two leaders would later engage in a bipartisan dialogue, which opened up for a broad-based governance agenda and appointment of Opposition leaders into the Cabinet.

Allies from both camps have, in recent months, framed this approach as a pathway to entrench inclusivity, strengthen devolution and stabilise the economy while diffusing street tensions.

Odinga, 80, died on 15 October in India, where he had gone for treatment, prompting a national outpouring of grief and official mourning.

His body’s return to Nairobi drew vast crowds on Thursday, with security forced to recalibrate public viewing plans.

The viewing was moved to Moi International Stadium in Kasarani, where a few leaders, led by President William Ruto and family members, viewed the body before the exercise was open to the public, in chaotic scenes that left at least four people shot dead and scores, including security officers, injured.

Chaos broke out outside Parliament as crowds tried to force their way into the compound while awaiting the cortege.

By mid-morning, hundreds of youths had gathered along Parliament Road where they breached the razor-wire barriers at City Hall Way, with some attempting to climb the gates while chanting liberation songs and wailing.

Security officers struggled to contain the surge as mourners pushed and shoved to get closer to the entrance. Others were seen heaving against the main gate in an attempt to break through into the parliamentary grounds.

In Kisumu, regional authorities and Governor Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o appealed for calm and orderly participation ahead of the Nyanza ceremonies.

