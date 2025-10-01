Xi urges sustained efforts for modernization ahead of National Day

BEIJING, China, Oct 1 — President Xi Jinping has called on the Chinese people to continue drawing on historical experience and forge ahead with determination in advancing Chinese modernization, as the country prepares to mark its National Day on Oct 1.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a reception held in Beijing to celebrate the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Xi said that over the past 76 years, under the Party’s leadership, the Chinese people have relied on self-reliance and unremitting struggle to achieve remarkable accomplishments that will be remembered by history.

“Looking back, the Chinese nation has advanced from the brink of peril to the great journey of rejuvenation. The path has been arduous and filled with hardships, but it has also been full of passion and triumphant progress,” he said.

In his address, Xi recalled the grand commemorations hosted earlier in September marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The events, he said, have greatly inspired the national spirit, motivated patriotic enthusiasm and forged the strength of working hard.

“We must continue to draw on historical experience to build our country better, and to ensure that the cause pioneered by the older generations of leaders and revolutionary martyrs continues to thrive,” Xi said.

Highlighting the progress made this year in various undertakings despite complex circumstances, Xi said that China has further deepened reforms across the board, advanced high-quality development, improved people’s livelihoods and made new headway in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance.

As the 20th CPC Central Committee will convene its fourth plenary session in October to discuss major issues related to the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development, Xi called for efforts on the new journey in the new era to plan and implement the goals, tasks and strategic measures for the period and to secure decisive progress toward the basic realization of socialist modernization.

To fully, faithfully and resolutely implement the “one country, two systems” policy, Xi stressed the importance of supporting the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions in better integrating into the country’s overall development, developing the economy and improving people’s well-being.

Xi also called for deepening cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, firmly opposing “Taiwan independence” separatist activities and external interference, and resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Facing a rapidly evolving international landscape unseen in a century, he underlined the need to champion the shared values of humanity, practice genuine multilateralism, and advance the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative, so as to jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

“The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a noble cause unprecedented in human history. Both aspirations and challenges inspire us to forge ahead with a spirit of urgency and perseverance,” Xi said.

The reception, held at the Great Hall of the People, brought together dignitaries including Party and State leaders, foreign envoys and recipients of national honors.

