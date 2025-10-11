Connect with us

crime

Woman drowns in Lake Victoria in apparent suicide incident

Witnesses said she appeared lost in thought for a long time before calmly removing her top and placing it beside her, along with her mobile phone and a national identification card.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 11 – A tragic scene unfolded at Hippo Point Beach in Kisumu on Saturday evening after a young woman reportedly died by suicide by jumping into Lake Victoria.

According to witnesses, the woman arrived alone in the early afternoon and sat quietly on the rocks near the lake’s edge.

“She just sat there staring at the water. You could tell something was wrong,” said Sharon Achieng, a vendor who sells snacks near the lake.

“Then she stood up slowly, took a deep breath, and jumped in without saying a word.”

Several local divers who were nearby rushed into the water in an attempt to rescue her.

“We acted quickly. We hoped she was still alive, but when we brought her to the surface, it was too late,” said Collins Okoth, one of the divers.

Police were later alerted and took the body to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga teaching and referral hospital mortuary pending postmortem examinations.

Hippo Point is a public beach frequented by locals and visitors mostly on weekends and public holidays.

