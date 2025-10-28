Wang, Rubio hold phone call to prepare ground for high-level engagements – China Daily

Connect with us

Wang, Rubio hold phone call to prepare ground for high-level engagements

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, expressing hope that both sides would meet each other halfway to make good preparations for high-level exchanges, and create conditions for the development of bilateral ties.

Wang emphasized that President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump are both world-class leaders who have maintained long-term exchanges and share mutual respect, which Wang said has been the most valuable strategic asset for China-US relations.

The phone conversation came three days ahead of Xi’s trip to the Republic of Korea to attend the 32nd Economic Leaders’ Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

The Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that the head-of-state diplomacy has played an irreplaceable strategic guiding role in China-US relations. Since Trump took office this year, Xi has had three phone conversations with him — in January, June and September.

Wang also underscored the broader significance of the China-US relationship, saying that it has a bearing on the trajectory of the world. A sound, stable and sustainable bilateral relationship serves the long-term interests of both nations and meets the common expectations of the international community, he added.

Wang noted that economic and trade relations between the world’s two largest economies had recently encountered new challenges.

Beijing and Washington on Sunday concluded two days of economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, which was the fifth round of dialogues since May.

Wang said the two sides used the Kuala Lumpur talks to clarify their respective positions, enhance mutual understanding and reached a framework consensus on addressing the most pressing trade issues on an equal footing.

“This once again shows that as long as both sides faithfully implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, uphold the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit, and resolve differences through dialogue rather than pressure, it is possible to stabilize and move bilateral relations forward,” Wang was quoted as saying in a press release.

For his part, Rubio said that the US-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world.

He expressed the hope that through high-level interactions, both sides could send a positive signal to the international community.

