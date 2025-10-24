Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A BBC Somali report in November 2013 indicated four villagers near Wajir town ran for several miles under the scorching sun until the exhausted cheetahs could no longer flee/BBC

County News

Kenya’s arid north balances conflict and compassion in cheetah encounters

From a Garissa woman who raised an orphaned cub to Wajir villagers who captured cheetahs attacking their goats, Kenya’s arid north tells a story of conflict, compassion, and the struggle to coexist with wildlife.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — From confrontation to compassion, Kenya’s arid north continues to produce extraordinary stories of human–wildlife interaction — none more striking than those involving cheetahs in Wajir and Garissa.

The latest tale comes from Kursi village in Garissa County, where a woman won national admiration after it emerged she had raised an orphaned cheetah cub for nearly two years, feeding and caring for it as though it were her pet.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the woman took in the stranded cub and cared for it until rangers intervened, retrieving the animal and transferring it to the Nairobi Safari Walk after a veterinary check.

“Through our Community and Wildlife Service Division, we learned of this extraordinary act of kindness,” KWS said in a statement on Thursday.

“While her intentions were noble, keeping wildlife — even out of love — is against the law, which protects animals and ensures their wellbeing in their natural habitats.”

The cheetah was found to be in good health and is now thriving under professional care. KWS thanked the woman for her compassion but urged Kenyans to report orphaned or injured wild animals to its offices instead of attempting to domesticate them.

Garissa woman stuns nation after raising orphaned cheetah for two years

The Garissa woman’s compassion stands in sharp contrast to an earlier episode nearly twelve years ago in neighbouring Wajir County, when villagers chased down and captured two cheetahs that had been attacking their goats.

A BBC Somali report in November 2013 indicated four villagers near Wajir town ran for several miles under the scorching sun until the exhausted cheetahs could no longer flee.

The men caught the animals alive and handed them over to KWS, but only after losing at least fifteen goats in repeated attacks.

“I need compensation because the cheetahs killed most of my goats,” one of the herders, Nur Osman Hassan, told the BBC Somali Service at the time.

The villagers’ decision to capture the predators alive was unusual — and reflected both the economic desperation of livestock herders in Kenya’s arid north and their complex coexistence with wildlife. Livestock remains the economic lifeline of the Somali community in the region, and attacks by predators often ignite tension.

Taken together, the two stories — one of retribution, the other of rescue — reveal the deepening yet fragile relationship between people and wildlife in Kenya’s drylands.

While the Wajir men sought to protect their livelihoods, the Garissa woman embodied empathy born of proximity and understanding.

KWS has intensified community education programs and rapid-response operations to mitigate human–wildlife conflict in northern counties, where drought and dwindling prey push predators closer to settlements.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS relocates second rogue elephant to Tsavo East in weeks

The Kenya Wildlife Service has translocated another troublesome elephant from Makueni to Tsavo East National Park, weeks after moving a crop-raiding bull from Meru...

46 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Garissa woman stuns nation after raising orphaned cheetah for 2 years

KWS urged Kenyans to report stranded or injured wild animals to its offices or rangers rather than attempting to domesticate them, as such actions...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS relocates ‘troublesome’ elephant from Meru to Tsavo East to curb human-wildlife conflict

The elephant had reportedly become adept at breaching electric fences and raiding crops, causing significant losses to local farmers.

October 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Free entry draws surge in visitors at Nairobi National Park as Kenya observes Tourism Day

The initiative, part of Tourism Week celebrations, sought to encourage Kenyans to explore the country’s natural heritage while boosting domestic tourism.

September 27, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

KWS proposes first park fees review in 18 years to bridge Sh12bn shortfall

KWS currently generates Sh7.92 billion annually against a budgetary requirement of Sh19.79 billion, resulting in significant constraints on its ability to respond to poaching,...

July 10, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Maasai Mara’s Indigenous forest is disappearing, with drastic consequences

Despite its importance as a conservation hotspot and ecotourism destination, Nyekweri is disappearing. Originally, it spanned 500km² but more than 50% of this forest...

October 7, 2024

County News

Stray buffalo kills man aged 60 in Voi town

KWS rangers killed the buffalo but the service made no formal comment on the incident.

April 15, 2024

Top stories

Uhuru’s PA Gecaga, Safaricom CEO Ndegwa appointed honorary wardens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1-  President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Personal Assistant Jomo Gecaga, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer Peter Ndegwa, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohammed Badi, are...

August 1, 2022