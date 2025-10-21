Waiguru denounces Kahiga’s ‘callous’ remarks rejoicing over Raila’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has condemned Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga over remarks captured in a viral video celebrating the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a statement issued Monday, Waiguru described Kahiga’s comments as “callous and irresponsible,” saying they do not reflect the views of leaders or residents of the Mt. Kenya region.

“The remarks made today by my colleague, Nyeri Governor Kahiga, are not just unfortunate, they are callous and irresponsible,” Waiguru said in a post on Tuesday night.

“They do not reflect the views of the leadership or the people of Mt. Kenya. Let us be clear: politics does not oust basic decency.”

Waiguru emphasized that Raila’s passing is a moment for national reflection and unity, not political division.

“For the record, as a people, we stand with the rest of Kenya in mourning a great statesman, Raila Odinga, CGH,” she added.

The viral clip, which has sparked nationwide outrage, shows Governor Kahiga addressing a local gathering where he allegedly made light of Raila’s death saying it spared the Mt Kenya rejoin of isolation engineered by Raila and President William Ruto.

His comments drew sharp criticism from both sides of the political divide.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) also weighed in, urging restraint and forgiveness but condemning the governor’s remarks as insensitive.

“In this period of mourning, following the loss of our Party Leader Raila Odinga, we wish to pray for the Governor of Nyeri, Mr. Mutahi Kahiga, that God forgives him for the utterances he made on the passing of our Leader,” the party said in a statement.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi also joined in condemning Kahiga’s comments, describing them as divisive and unworthy of national leadership.

“Let’s call out such foolish leaders like Kahiga Mutahi,” Amisi said.

“No Kikuyu will hate a Luo because of what you said, and no Luo will hate a Kikuyu because of what you said. In short, you are a disgusting man. Tribal leaders are the source of our problems as a nation, not citizens. Kenya needs a renaissance!”

Kahiga comments came days after Raila Odinga was buried following his death on October 15 with national mourning declared by President Ruto set to lapse.