Vision 2030 DG Mwige mourns Raila as a transformational leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 – The Director-General of the Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Kenneth Mwige, has paid an emotional tribute to the late Raila Amollo Odinga, describing him as a statesman, patriot, and transformational leader whose life and legacy are deeply woven into Kenya’s democratic and development journey.

In his official eulogy, Mwige said Odinga’s contribution to Kenya transcended politics, shaping the nation’s history, governance, and long-term development blueprint.

“Raila Amollo Odinga’s name will forever be etched in the fabric of Kenya’s history as a man whose life was shaped by self-sacrifice, sustained by principle, and devoted entirely to the service of his country,” Mwige said.

“His legacy spans across the struggle for democracy, the advancement of national development, and the pursuit of a united, just, and prosperous Kenya.”

Mwige reflected on Raila’s courage during Kenya’s Second Liberation, recalling his imprisonment under President Daniel arap Moi’s regime for his role in pushing for multiparty democracy.

“He paid the ultimate personal price for freedom.Nearly nine years behind bars did not weaken him they refined his resolve. From those years of darkness came the light of reform,”Mwige said.

Mwige reminisced how Odinga’s persistence helped pave the way for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in 1991 and later the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

He said these milestones would not have been possible without Raila’s unrelenting pursuit of justice, inclusion, and constitutional change.

The Vision 2030 secretariat boss credited Odinga with championing rural electrification and infrastructure growth foundations that would later anchor Kenya Vision 2030.

“He was not just a politician.He was a visionary who saw beyond elections a man who laid down structures for long-term transformation,”Mwige noted.

He recalled Raila’s instrumental role in the creation of the National Economic and Social Council (NESC), which helped design and guide Vision 2030 Kenya’s long-term blueprint for economic and social transformation. Through NESC, Raila promoted evidence-based policy and inclusive planning, ensuring development reached all corners of the country.

Raila’s tenure as Prime Minister (2008–2013) in the Grand Coalition Government, Mwige said, marked a defining era in Kenya’s development. It was during this period that Vision 2030 was formally adopted as the country’s guiding framework.

Projects such as the Thika Superhighway, modernization of the Port of Mombasa, and groundwork for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) were launched under his stewardship.

“These were not just projects of concrete and steel,” Mwige said. “They were symbols of Raila’s belief that development must connect people, open opportunities, and unite the nation.”

Beyond development, Mwige highlighted Raila’s human touch his empathy, humility, and belief in unity. He pointed to the 2008 power-sharing deal and the 2018 Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta as defining moments that reflected his willingness to put Kenya above personal ambition.

“In 2018, Raila chose peace over politics,” Mwige said. “That handshake was not just between two men it was between Kenya’s past and its future.”

Mwige said Raila’s legacy also lives on through his push for a digital Kenya what he termed a “Broadband Government” where innovation, technology, and youth empowerment drive progress. His vision helped inspire initiatives like e-Citizen and the expansion of ICT infrastructure nationwide.

Mwige remembered Raila not just as a reformer but as a father, husband, and friend.

“He was a man who listened deeply, walked with the people, and gave voice to their hopes. His courage was matched only by his compassion,” he said.