Viewing of Raila’s body underway in Kisumu as mourners collapse

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 18 – While the events in Kisumu Jomo Kenyatta Stadium have been marked by proper organization and tight security coordination, health personnel are now overwhelmed by the sheer number of mourners collapsing due to overcrowding, emotional distress, and exhaustion.

The situation has grown increasingly tense.

Medical teams are stretched thin, struggling to attend to the growing number of people fainting in the heat and emotional turmoil.

Makeshift first aid stations have been set up, but with the swelling crowds, response times are slowing.

“People are fainting left and right, young and old. Many haven’t eaten or drank water for hours just to be here. We’re doing our best, but we are overwhelmed,” said John Otieno from the Red Cross.

Authorities have urged mourners to remain calm and assured the public that the viewing period will be up to 3 pm.

Police officers on horses, some using sniffer dogs and a helicopter, have tried to control the crowd to no avail.

Police had initially contained the mourners to six stands out of the 13 stands in the 12,000 capacity stadium.

However, they have surged and occupied all the stands.