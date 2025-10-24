Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Headlines

Vice CDF Omenda commends transparency as KDF recruitment nears completion

“The recruitment teams have maintained professionalism, integrity, and transparency throughout the process,” Lt Gen Omenda noted, adding that community support had played a vital role in the smooth running of the exercise.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – As the nationwide Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment exercise for General Duty Recruits and Defence Forces Constables enters its final day, the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF), Lieutenant General John Omenda, today toured several recruitment centres in the Coastal Region to assess the progress of the ongoing exercise.

Lt Gen Omenda inspected recruitment activities at the Likoni and Kilifi centres, where he engaged with recruitment officers and prospective service members.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The nationwide exercise, which began on October 13, 2025 is scheduled to conclude October 25, 2025.

According to the VCDF, the visit formed part of a broader KDF monitoring effort to ensure adherence to established recruitment standards, transparency, and fairness throughout the process.

He commended the overall conduct of the exercise, citing strong turnout across most regions, high discipline among candidates, and cooperation from local communities.

“The recruitment teams have maintained professionalism, integrity, and transparency throughout the process,” Lt Gen Omenda noted, adding that community support had played a vital role in the smooth running of the exercise.

Lt Gen Omenda also confirmed that shortlisting for General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, and Tradesmen and Women has been finalized.

Successful candidates are expected to receive official notifications ahead of their respective interviews and recruitment sessions, set to begin in November.

The KDF conducts the annual recruitment drive to enhance its operational capacity and ensure equitable representation from all regions across the country.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Mfangano Island petition Senate for Govt-owned ferry service

Locals expressed concern that the proposed ferry route covering Kisumu, Kendu Bay Homa Bay, Mbita, Sena, and Muhuru Bay - would not directly benetit...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Govt disburses Sh880 million under Inua Jamii Programme

"This disbursement covers the September 2025 payment, and each beneficiary household is receiving a sum of Ksh. 2,000. Payment will commence tomorrow. 24th September...

6 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC refutes declaring UDA duo uncontested winners of Tembelio and Metkei mini-polls

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Edung Ethekon declared the two duly elected after no other candidates were cleared to contest in the November...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pesalink Fintech Programme to Accelerate Innovation and Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), operators of Pesalink has today launched the Pesalink Fintech Programme. This new initiative designed...

19 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Hillside Academy Fire Inquest deferred to Nov 20 as DCI fails to submit Investigation File

Through their lawyer, Raphael Okubo, the parents also informed the court that they had not received any formal communication from the Office of the...

1 day ago

business

Two Rivers SEZ designated as a Project Of Strategic National importance

TRIFIC will now apply directly to the national government for any approvals to amend its Master Plan, set up new buildings, change of user...

1 day ago

Featured

ODM leadership meets on Monday to map the post-Raila era

Abdulswamud who is also the ODM Party leader confirmed that the meeting will recieve a status update from the technical team set up to...

1 day ago

Featured

Nairobi Water Embarks on Mass Disconnection of Illegal connections and Defaulting Accounts

Studies by the government have shown that Kenya loses Sh10 billion per year through non-revenue water.

1 day ago