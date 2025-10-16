Connect with us

Those involved in the vandalism were later seen carrying the uprooted gate through the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Vandals uproot Senate pedestrian gate amid standoff over Raila viewing

The confrontation erupted as thousands of mourners seeking to view the body of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga converged near Parliament, only to find access restricted.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 — Rowdy individuals vandalized and uprooted the pedestrian gate leading to the Senate on Thursday, following a heated standoff over public access to the precincts.

The confrontation erupted as thousands of mourners seeking to view the body of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga converged near Parliament, only to find access restricted.

The ensuing chaos forced authorities to relocate the planned public viewing to the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The situation turned volatile when frustrated supporters, angered by the limited access, attempted to force their way through security barriers.

In the confusion, the Senate’s pedestrian gate was ripped from its hinges as security officers struggled to contain the swelling crowd.

Those involved in the vandalism were later seen carrying the uprooted gate through the streets of Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Police reinforced the parliamentary security detail, dispersing sections of the crowd to prevent a full breach into the precincts.

Government officials later confirmed that the decision to move the body viewing to Kasarani was made to ensure public safety and accommodate the larger crowds expected to pay their last respects.

By mid-afternoon, calm had been restored around Parliament, though police maintained a heavy presence.

