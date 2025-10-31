Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

US Senate votes to eliminate Trump’s global tariffs – China Daily

While most Republicans voted against the measure, four Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the ending of the national emergency.

Published

NEW YORK – US Senate voted 51-47 on Thursday to eliminate the national emergency cited by US President Donald Trump to impose global tariffs in early April.

The votes are symbolic as the US House has passed a rule against legislation to block Trump’s tariffs through March, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While most Republicans voted against the measure, four Republicans joined Democrats to vote for the ending of the national emergency.

Earlier this week, the Senate, with bipartisan support, has passed two other resolutions aimed to eliminate duties on goods from Canada and Brazil, respectively.

This indicates that more US lawmakers are disagreeing with the Trump administration’s aggressive use of tariffs to reshape US trade relationships, said The Washington Post.

Declaring an international emergency over the “large and persistent trade deficit” in international trade relationships, Trump imposed a 10-percent tariff on all countries and additional “reciprocal” tariffs on countries that had the largest trade imbalances with the United States in early April.

The US Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Trump’s tariff on Nov 5. Two lower courts ruled Trump’s tariff illegal and Trump has appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

The United States has collected about 88 billion US dollars in tax revenue from the tariffs through August, according to US Customs and Border Protection. The Tax Foundation estimates that tariffs are expected to increase taxes by more than 1,600 dollars per household annually and shrink the gross domestic product by 0.5 percent over the next decade.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

Trump caps refugee admissions at record low – with most to be white South Africans

No reason was given for the cut, but the notice said it was "justified by humanitarian concerns or is otherwise in the national interest".

6 hours ago

CHINA DAILY

25 US states sue Trump administration for blocking food aid funding – China Daily

WASHINGTON — Democratic governors and attorneys general from 25 US states filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday, challenging its conclusion that...

1 day ago

World

Trump directs nuclear weapons testing to resume for first time in over 30 years

It comes just days after Trump denounced Russia for testing a nuclear-powered missile, which reportedly has an unlimited range.

1 day ago

World

Trump will meet with Xi in South Korea, says White House

Trump has threatened to impose an extra 100% tariff on Chinese goods from November if China does not roll back its tightened restrictions on its rare earth...

October 24, 2025

World

Trump Rails Against UN, Migration and Climate Policies in Fiery Address

He declared it was time to “end the failed experiment of open borders” and dismissed UN climate predictions as “wrong,” prompting audible reactions from...

September 24, 2025

World

Trump threatens tougher sanctions after Russia’s heaviest strikes on Ukraine

Sunday's strikes killed four people, including a mother and her baby, and damaged Ukraine's main government building in Kyiv for the first time.

September 8, 2025

World

Trumps says Venezuelan jets will be shot down if they endanger US ships

The reports follow a US strike against what Trump officials said was a "drug-carrying vessel from Venezuela" operated by a gang, killing 11 people.

September 6, 2025

World

Putin says he reached ‘understandings’ with Trump over end of Ukraine war

Putin continued to defend his decision to invade Ukraine, once again blaming the war on the West.

September 1, 2025