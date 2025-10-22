Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mukhisa Kituyi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

United Opposition distances itself from Kahiga’s remarks on Raila

The coalition described Kahiga’s comments as “the very definition of hate speech as clearly defined and outlined in our Constitution under Article 33.”

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 — The United Opposition has distanced itself from recent remarks made by Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga regarding the passing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which have drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mukhisa Kituyi, the coalition described Kahiga’s comments as “the very definition of hate speech as clearly defined and outlined in our Constitution under Article 33.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The coalition further clarified that Kahiga is not a member of their alliance, urging the public to treat his statements as personal and not representative of the opposition.

“For the record, Governor Kahiga was elected on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party ticket. He is not a member of the United Opposition or any party under our umbrella,” the statement read in part.

“Governor Kahiga’s despicable sentiments should, in one accord, be wholly condemned by all Kenyans, starting with his UDA Party Leader, President William Samoei Ruto, the party’s Chairperson, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, and Secretary-General, Senator Hassan Omar.”

The statement comes in the wake of Kahiga’s resignation as Vice Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG) amid mounting outrage over his remarks on Odinga’s death.

Citing the intense public backlash, Kahiga said he was taking “full responsibility for both the real and perceived impact” of his words by stepping down from the leadership position.

During a burial ceremony in Kieni, Nyeri County, Kahiga had remarked that the death of the former Prime Minister had “levelled the political playing field” for the Mt. Kenya region comments that quickly went viral and triggered a nationwide uproar.

Kahiga later clarified that his statements were made in the context of political reflection and not intended to mock or trivialize Odinga’s passing.

The controversy unfolds as the country observes a period of national mourning following Odinga’s death on October 15 while receiving treatment in India.

Raila Odinga is remembered as one of Kenya’s foremost champions of the second liberation, a statesman who endured detention, imprisonment, and torture in his lifelong pursuit of multiparty democracy, devolution, and civil liberties.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ombudsman CEO Mercy Wambua Suspended Over Gross Misconduct, Incompetence

The suspension, effective immediately, will last 14 days to allow investigations into the allegations.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CoG announces Mutahi Kahiga’s removal as Vice Chairperson in a unanimous decision

The Council distanced itself from the remarks made by Kahiga during a burial in Nyeri County, where he was captured in a vernacular video...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kahiga quits CoG role amid fury over remarks on Raila’s death

Kahiga said his comments, captured in a vernacular video circulating online, were “taken out of context” and were never intended to celebrate the passing...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto offers to host new Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

President Ruto used the letter to reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to its strategic ties with Japan and made an early call for stronger bilateral cooperation...

5 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Kigame, KHRC petition High Court to quash new Computer Misuse and Cyber-crimes law

The petition notes that this is especially dangerous in a country where human rights defenders, journalists, and activists have historically been abducted, tortured, or...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Governors call emergency meeting over Kahiga’s remarks on Raila’s death

Governor Kahiga who is also the CoG Vice-Chairman has drawn widespread condemnation after stating during a funeral speech that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and Senegal sign agreement on reciprocal 90-day visa exemption

The two leaders reaffirmed their joint commitment to closer collaboration in trade, peace and security, energy, sports and multilateral affairs.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA leads Maseno operation to dismantle student-targeted drug network

The National Police Service conducted a midday raid in the Maseno area that resulted in the recovery of a significant consignment of narcotics and...

23 hours ago