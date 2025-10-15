Connect with us

Understanding State Funerals in Kenya — law or custom?

A State Funeral in Kenya is a public ceremony intended to honour individuals of national significance.

While many of the protocols surrounding State Funerals are well-established by tradition and executive practice, Kenya does not as of now have a single law that fully codifies the requirements and procedures.

Key features and practices include:

ComponentWhat usually happens
Who decidesThe sitting President declares a State Funeral, often by proclamation, usually after the death of a sitting or former Head of State, or another person of exceptional national contribution.
Period of MourningThe President typically declares a period of national mourning. Flags are flown at half-mast during this period.
Public Viewing / Lying in StateThe body is often laid in a public place, mostly Parliament buildings, so citizens can pay last respects.
Military / Security HonorsFor presidents (current or former), full military honors are standard. For others, such honors may be authorized via the Defence Council, depending on the person’s role or status.
Religious/Cultural ElementsFunerals include religious services in keeping with the deceased’s faith, as well as customary practices depending on personal or regional tradition.
Burial and VenueThe burial site may be family or nationally chosen; past State Funerals show variation in burial locations depending on family wishes and symbolic importance.
Public Holiday / Official ObservanceSometimes the date of the funeral is declared a public holiday or part of an official national observance.

Customs on state funerals in Kenya have often been ambiguous for individuals who served in roles other than the presidency with significant differences in who is granted what honors, how long lying in state is, the venue of burial, and how uniform the protocols are across past State Funerals.

Legal scholars have argued for constitutionalization or legislation to harmonize and clarify these practices.

Leaders Accorded State Funeral / State Burial Since Independence

Here is a list of Kenyans who have been given State Funerals or State Burials (or approved State Burial) since 1963, based on public record to ~2025:

NameTitle / Why SignificantYear of Death / BurialNotes
Jomo KenyattaFounding President of Kenya1978First person accorded State Funeral.
His body lay in state for 10 days
National mourning for 30 days.
Burial at Parliament Grounds in Nairobi.
Michael Kijana WamalwaVice President2003State funeral held at his home in Kitale, Milimani farm.
Wangari MaathaiNobel Peace Prize winner, environmental activist2011State Funeral
Ceremony at Uhuru Park
Cremation per her wishes.
Lucy KibakiFormer First Lady2016State Burial in Othaya, Nyeri, her home region.
Daniel Toroitich Arap MoiSecond President of Kenya2020Full state funeral, full military honors. Body lay in state at Parliament.
Interred at Kabarak, Nakuru.
Mwai KibakiThird President of Kenya2022Full state funeral, full military honors. Body lay in state at Parliament.
Interred in Othaya
Mukami KimathiWidow of Dedan Kimathi (Mau Mau veteran)2023President approved a State Funeral.
Phoebe AsiyoWomen’s rights activist, former MP2025President approved a State Funeral recognizing her lifelong public service.
