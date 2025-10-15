Understanding State Funerals in Kenya — law or custom?

A State Funeral in Kenya is a public ceremony intended to honour individuals of national significance.

While many of the protocols surrounding State Funerals are well-established by tradition and executive practice, Kenya does not as of now have a single law that fully codifies the requirements and procedures.

Key features and practices include:

Component What usually happens Who decides The sitting President declares a State Funeral, often by proclamation, usually after the death of a sitting or former Head of State, or another person of exceptional national contribution. Period of Mourning The President typically declares a period of national mourning. Flags are flown at half-mast during this period. Public Viewing / Lying in State The body is often laid in a public place, mostly Parliament buildings, so citizens can pay last respects. Military / Security Honors For presidents (current or former), full military honors are standard. For others, such honors may be authorized via the Defence Council, depending on the person’s role or status. Religious/Cultural Elements Funerals include religious services in keeping with the deceased’s faith, as well as customary practices depending on personal or regional tradition. Burial and Venue The burial site may be family or nationally chosen; past State Funerals show variation in burial locations depending on family wishes and symbolic importance. Public Holiday / Official Observance Sometimes the date of the funeral is declared a public holiday or part of an official national observance.

Customs on state funerals in Kenya have often been ambiguous for individuals who served in roles other than the presidency with significant differences in who is granted what honors, how long lying in state is, the venue of burial, and how uniform the protocols are across past State Funerals.

Legal scholars have argued for constitutionalization or legislation to harmonize and clarify these practices.

Leaders Accorded State Funeral / State Burial Since Independence

Here is a list of Kenyans who have been given State Funerals or State Burials (or approved State Burial) since 1963, based on public record to ~2025: