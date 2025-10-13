Trump says ‘war is over’ in Gaza as he flies to Israel for expected hostage releases

Oct 13 — US President Donald Trump declared “the war is over” in Gaza and said a ceasefire “will hold” as he travelled to Israel, where authorities say they are preparing to receive hostages expected to be freed under a US-backed deal.

Israel is awaiting the release of the remaining captives by Hamas under the terms of the ceasefire, with a deadline of 12:00 local time (10:00 BST). Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said agencies were “ready” to process the arrivals with the Red Cross. Officials indicated they expect all 20 living hostages to be transferred to the ICRC on Monday morning, though no precise time was given.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said he would greet the released hostages on arrival in Israel before travelling to Egypt for a summit he will co-host with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to finalise a broader agreement aimed at ending the conflict. “Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, while warning of “very big security challenges” ahead.

Under the exchange, Israel is due to free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences and 1,722 detainees from Gaza held after the 7 October attacks, including nearly two dozen minors. Hamas has pushed last-minute changes to the list, demanding the release of seven high-profile prisoners — among them Marwan Barghouti and Ahmad Saadat — and signalled that freeing even two of them today would prompt the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

On the ground in Gaza, at least 27 people have been killed in recent clashes between Hamas and a Gaza City clan since the end of major Israeli operations, according to local reports. Meanwhile, dozens of aid trucks were seen entering the territory, with long lines forming at the Rafah crossing with Egypt as relief agencies rushed supplies in during the lull.

The hostage releases form part of the first phase of a multi-point plan for Gaza brokered in part by Washington. Trump is expected to land in Israel on Monday morning, meet Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, and then proceed to Egypt for the signing summit with regional leaders. Israeli leaders are not scheduled to attend the Cairo meeting.

Hamas on Sunday handed over seven Israeli captives to the Red Cross in Gaza and said it would free 13 more, while Palestinian families waited for news of mass releases from Israeli prisons ahead of the Egypt summit. With roughly 11 hours left on the ceasefire deadline, negotiators were still working through the final names and logistics on both sides.

Officials cautioned that timelines could shift as lists are verified and transfers coordinated. But the core sequence — hostages moved to the Red Cross, prisoners released in stages, and a leaders’ summit to lock in next steps — remained intact as the clock ticked down.

This is a developing story. Details may change as events unfold.