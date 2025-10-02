Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Third Kenyan conscripted into Russian war with Ukraine coming home: PS Sing’Oei

The disclosure comes amid a growing outcry over the exploitation of vulnerable Kenyans through deceptive overseas contracts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei says a third Kenyan, irregularly conscripted into Russia’s war with Uraine, is on his way back home.

In a statement, Sing’Oei urged Kenyans to exercise extreme caution when signing foreign employment agreements.

“I commend our Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate Kenyans caught in this unfortunate and dangerous situation,” his statement read in part.

“We implore Kenyans to exercise all diligence in verifying the authenticity of any foreign employment contracts and to seek advice from the Ministry and particularly our Diaspora State department should they have doubt.”

This latest case adds to the three Kenyans rescued and repatriated last month, Shaquille Wambo, Pius Mwika and Derick Njaga through efforts coordinated by the Kenyan diplomatic mission in Moscow.

The Kenyan government has opened an inquiry into the circumstances that led to these irregular conscriptions.

In September, Kenya launched investigations amid reports that some of its citizens were trafficked to Russia and forced into the military conflict in Ukraine.

Notably, 36-year-old Kenyan athlete Evans Kibet claimed to have been lured with a job offer, then coerced into military service and later captured by Ukrainian forces.

In one of the high-profile breakups of a purported ring, Kenyan police rescued more than 20 people from a human trafficking scheme in Athi River, on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The victims said they had signed contracts promising jobs in Russia and had paid upfront deposits for visa, travel, and accommodation costs only to learn they were being funneled toward military deployment.

Authorities seized recruitment materials, travel documents and “job letters” during the raid.

Local media has also reported that the DCI (Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations) disrupted a syndicate recruiting Kenyans for military service under false pretenses. 

Meanwhile, Moscow has denied official involvement, rejecting claims that one of its nationals linked to the scheme was arrested or deported.

Ukrainian forces have confirmed the capture of at least four Kenyans fighting for the Russian side.

Many are being lured by offers of well-paid work or scholarship programs, only to find themselves coerced into military or paramilitary roles.

In Kenya’s case, some victims reportedly paid up to Sh 2,331,000for processing costs, travel, visas, documents before being shipped toward conflict fronts.

Once in Russian territory, recruits say that their passports and phones are confiscated, and they are told they have no option but military service or face threat of violence.

