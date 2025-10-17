Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Teachers warned against humiliating learners who lack basic necessities

David Mulei noted that there were incidents where children from underprivileged backgrounds were being humiliated in classrooms, school parades and staff rooms.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Teachers have been asked to be compassionate and show discretion to pupils and students who lack basic necessities such as inner-wears and vital personal effects like sanitary towels.

Nakuru Deputy County Commissioner and the county headquarter administration officer, David Mulei noted that there were incidents where children from underprivileged backgrounds were being humiliated in classrooms, school parades and staff rooms.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He quoted a recent incident at Kenana Comprehensive School in Njoro Sub-County where two sisters for a needy family were paraded in the staff room for not having panties.

Speaking when he flagged off the second tranche of Free Sanitary Towels Distribution to Public schools in the county, Mulei warned of stern disciplinary action against any teacher found humiliating learners.

The free sanitary towels distribution is a government initiative through National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) under the office of County Woman Representative in the National Assembly.

Mulei said teachers should ensure safe, inclusive environments and refer students for appropriate support instead of shaming them.

“Schools should implement discreet assistance programs and train staff on empathy and sensitivity, respect and dignity must remain at the heart of every child’s learning experience,” he said.

He added that shaming learners might lead to poor academic performance, school drop-out and mental health issues.

He described the government’s free sanitary pads issuance initiative through Nakuru Woman Representative, Liza Chelule and other Woman Reps countrywide as noble because it helped in keeping girls in school.

“Lack of sanitary towels used to cause absenteeism of three to five days per month, it was also a major contributing factor to teenage pregnancies,” he said.

Nakuru County Woman Rep Office Manager, Peter Musonik said the program was meant to ensure dignity for all school going girls and reduce menstrual stigmatisation.

He said the Woman Rep’s office under the leadership of Chelule would consider including inner-wears for boys and girls in the free sanitary pads distribution program.

Musonik noted that there was high poverty levels in some communitiies leading to lack of vital basic necessities like panties.

His sentiments were echoed by Nakuru County NGAAF Coordinator, Daniel Njogu who maintained that sanitary pads were part of a girl’s clothing.

He assured the beneficiiaries that all the pads would be distributed before this school term comes to an end.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Airways Adds More Flights to Kisumu Ahead of Raila burial

The national carrier said it will operate extra flights on Friday and Saturday and upgrade several others to larger Boeing 737 aircraft through Monday...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Thousands of mourners at Nyayo Stadium ahead of Raila Funeral Service

From as early as dawn, queues formed outside the gates as security officers screened attendees before allowing them into the stadium.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt Moves to Accommodate Growing Mourners as Raila’s Viewing Extended

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chairs the National State Funeral Committee for the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo...

8 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court shoots down suit challenging Raila’s 72-hour burial plan

Justice Chacha Mwita in his ruling indicated that the petitioner Michael Otieno failed to prove that the burial needs to be stopped.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu Odinga formally announces Raila’s death in Bondo

Oburu’s visit marked a significant moment in Luo culture, fulfilling the traditional rite known as tero ywak pacho literally translated as “taking the cry...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu clergy dismayed at treatment of Raila’s body in Nairobi

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 16 – A wave of disappointment and dismay has been registered by the Kisumu clergy following what they termed as disgraceful...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes as police lob teargas to disperse Raila supporters in Kasarani

The situation quickly turned chaotic as police officers battled to control the surging masses.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaotic scenes in Parliament as Raila supporters attempt to force their way in

Raila's supporters attempted to climb over the gates, chanting liberation songs and wailing uncontrollably.

1 day ago