Tanzania tells civil servants to work from home after protests mar election

Tanzania’s government has ordered all civil servants to work from home following Wednesday’s elections that were marked by violence and internet disruption.

Rights groups have urged restraint following reports of deaths and injuries on voting day, when protesters set fire to vehicles and damaged infrastructure.

The protesters accused the government of undermining democracy, as the main opposition leader is in jail and another opposition figure was disqualified from the presidential election, bolstering President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s chances of winning.

The main city, Dar es Salaam, remains under heavy security, with several roads still blocked and sounds of gunfire heard on Thursday morning.

The US Embassy in Tanzania reported that the road to Dar es Salaam’s international airport was among several major routes that remained closed.

A night-time curfew was imposed in the city after protesters demanding electoral reforms and political freedoms took to the streets, clashing with police.

Rights group Amnesty International said reports that a civilian and a police officer had been killed were “deeply disturbing”.

Sources told the BBC that Dar es Salaam’s Muhimbili Hospital had seen an influx of wounded patients.

Demonstrations and vigils were reported in some towns overnight.

Internet connectivity remains severely disrupted across the country – a situation Amnesty warns could further inflame the situation. It called on the authorities to allow unrestricted access to information.

President Samia is widely expected to secure a second term after opposition candidates were barred from running. The poll is also anticipated to be shoo-in for her party, which has never lost an election since independence.

Tundu Lissu, the main opposition leader, is in jail on treason charges, which he denies, and his party boycotted the vote.

Sixteen fringe parties, none of whom have historically had significant public support, were cleared to contest against Samia.

The only other serious contender, Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party, was disqualified on legal technicalities.

Samia came into office in 2021 as Tanzania’s first female president following the death in office of President John Magufuli.

She was initially praised for easing political repression under her predecessor, but the political space has since narrowed, with her government accused of targeting critics through arrests and a wave of abductions.

The counting of votes is under way and the electoral body is expected to announce results by Saturday.