Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Three cars derailed at around 8am on Thursday as the train approached Ruvu from Dar es Salaam. No fatalities were reported, and there were no indications of passenger injuries/Swahili Times

Top stories

Tanzania resumes SGR operations after Ruvu derailment

Tanzania Railways Corporation has resumed SGR services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma after a suspension caused by a derailment near Ruvu Station.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has resumed operations on its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, a day after services were suspended following a derailment near Ruvu Station.

Three cars derailed at around 8am on Thursday as the train approached Ruvu from Dar es Salaam. No fatalities were reported, and there were no indications of passenger injuries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Three cars of the train derailed near Ruvu Station. We confirm there were no fatalities. Operations were temporarily halted as investigations began,” the corporation said.

A multi-agency team comprising technical experts, the Secretary for Transport, and TRC Managing Director was immediately dispatched to the site to assess the damage and determine the cause of the mishap.

TRC expressed regret over the disruption and assured passengers that safety remains its highest priority.

“The corporation will continue to cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the integrity of the railway network and prevent similar incidents,” it added.

2017 project

The SGR, launched for partial operations earlier this year, is a flagship project in Tanzania’s effort to modernize its transport infrastructure and strengthen regional trade links.

The line serves both passenger and freight transport, connecting Dar es Salaam with Dodoma and extending cargo services between Pugu and Ihumwa.

Constructed by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi, the multi-billion-dollar project has been financed through government funding and international loans since work began in 2017.

The electric-powered trains are designed to operate at higher speeds and greater efficiency than the country’s older metre-gauge system.

Investigators are reviewing track conditions, maintenance records, and signalling systems, as well as external factors such as weather and human error, to establish the cause of the derailment.

This is not the first operational setback for the SGR. In 2024, services were briefly disrupted by electrical faults reportedly caused by animals interfering with power lines, according to The Citizen newspaper.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

President Ruto commissions Mombasa Commuter Rail Service

Passengers will be required to pay a 50 Shillings fare charge to use the train which will make stops at Miritini, Changamwe West, Changamwe...

September 17, 2025

BOTTOM-UP

President Ruto to commission Mombasa Commuter Rail in Coastal tour

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 15 – President William Ruto will embark on a tour of the coastal counties, where he is expected to launch new...

September 15, 2025

Fifth Estate

China-backed SGR Expansion: Boosting Kenya’s Growth and Regional Connectivity

Since its launch on December 1, 2017, the SGR has revolutionized Kenya’s transport landscape, improving cargo logistics and facilitating people-to-people exchanges. As of January...

January 26, 2025

County News

Kenya Railways announces Voi stopover for night express trains

The Madaraka Express train typically makes a stop at the station during the day but has not been stopping at night.

December 14, 2024

Africa

Regional transport ministers commit to 6 SGR corridors

In a joint Communique on Friday, the Ministers welcomed the commitments of Partner States to commence construction of Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba, Malaba-Kampala and Kampala- Bihanga-Kasese-Mpondwe leading...

May 3, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR train extension to Kisumu to improve Lake transport

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 30 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has projected a robust lake transport following the government’s intention to extend the Standard Gauge...

January 30, 2024

World

Belt and Road Initiative: A Road of Green Development for the New Era

Along Kenya’s Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, animals as tall as giraffes cross the railroad bridges easily through the large passages built for them. At...

October 14, 2023

Focus on China

Kenya’s First Female Locomotive Driver Triumphs in 2023 ‘Belt and Road: My China Story Speech’ Competition

The competition coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the BRI initiative and Kenya-China 60-year relations, was organised by the Kenya China Economic Trade Association...

October 14, 2023