Images shared by President William Ruto show the ongoing construction of Talanta Stadium in Nairobi, one of the venues earmarked for AFCON 2027/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

Talanta Stadium construction sustains momentum — latest progress in photos

In the photos posted on his official social media pages, the stadium’s exterior structure is seen taking shape, with cranes and construction equipment visible on-site.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — President William Ruto has shared fresh images showing ongoing construction works at Talanta Stadium, reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to delivering world-class facilities for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In the photos posted on his official social media pages, the stadium’s exterior structure is seen taking shape, with cranes and construction equipment visible on-site.

Ruto said the project remains on track as part of the government’s broader infrastructure plan to ensure Kenya meets CAF requirements for co-hosting the continental football tournament.

“Construction of Talanta Stadium is on course as we prepare to co-host AFCON 2027,” Ruto said.

The ultra-modern stadium, once completed, is expected to serve as a key sports and entertainment hub in Nairobi, symbolizing Kenya’s growing investment in youth and talent development.

Its sitting capacity is reported at 60,000.

