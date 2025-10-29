Connect with us

The opposition has accused the government of undermining democracy, which it denies.

Africa

Suluhu shuts down internet, imposes night curfew in Tanzania amid election unrest

Clashes were reported in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma and Arusha as police confronted demonstrators objecting to the conduct of the polls. Security forces deployed tear gas and live ammunition to disperse crowds, and movement has been restricted from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. under a curfew enforced by police and army patrols.

Published

DAR es Salaam, Tanzania Oct 29 — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday ordered a nationwide night curfew and blocked internet services following a day of unrest during the general election, widely viewed as effectively uncontested after the detention of key opposition rivals.

Authorities attributed widespread connectivity disruptions to technical issues, though major platforms including X, Facebook and WhatsApp remained largely inaccessible through the day. Civic groups and election observers criticised the measures, warning of further erosion of civil liberties and the integrity of the electoral process.

Suluhu, who took office in 2021 after the death of President John Magufuli, has faced accusations from critics of consolidating power and sidelining opponents. Government officials maintain the process is lawful and geared toward public order.

Low turnout was reported at several polling stations in Mwanza, Mbeya and Zanzibar as voting closed under heavy security.

Civil society organisations called for the release of detained opposition members and the restoration of full internet access.

Regional bodies, including the African Union and the East African Community, had not issued formal statements by late evening, as consultations on possible mediation continued.

