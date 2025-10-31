South African firms eye Chinese market at Shanghai expo – China Daily

A total of 35 South African companies will showcase their products and services at the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, as part of the country’s push to expand export markets amid rising US tariffs.

Zanele Sanni, chief director of export promotion and marketing at South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said participation in the expo forms part of the government’s broader strategy to diversify export destinations.

Market diversification has been the country’s focus since the United States imposed 30 percent tariffs on South African goods, Sanni said, adding the government is providing financial support to help local companies exhibit at the fair.

“The expo has proved itself as one of the enablers of South Africa’s exports to reach wider international markets. It is one of the biggest trade shows I have experienced, where buyers will source products from different parts of the world. We are excited to take part in the CIIE.”

She expressed optimism that participating companies will secure deals not only in China but also in other regions represented at the event.

Among the exhibitors is Sunbird Rooibos, a producer of premium organic rooibos tea. The company also took part in last year’s expo, where it signed supply agreements and started establishing a growing footprint in China.

“China is a vast market with tremendous opportunities,” said Anton Louw, a representative of Sunbird Rooibos. “They have a tea-drinking culture and health products — that’s where our rooibos comes in.”

Louw said he appreciates the Chinese business culture, describing Chinese partners as “always willing to engage despite language barriers”.

The South African exhibitors at this year’s CIIE represent a wide range of sectors, including agro-processing, capital equipment, engineering services and cosmetics.

Reutech Mining, a supplier of slope stability monitoring solutions for open-pit mines, will also exhibit at the fair.

The company has previously taken part in the CIIE, selling mineral sands resource products in China.

“We are excited to once again be part of this exciting event, where we expect to meet potential customers and distributors for our products in the Chinese market,” said Johan Snyman, senior manager at Reutech Mining.

Best Spirits of Africa, a producer of alcoholic beverages, will make its debut at the expo. CEO Nicolas Steve De Vries said he looks forward to clinching supply deals in China.

“It’s vital to establish a proper relationship with our fellow BRICS companions, China in particular,” he said. “I can foresee a wonderful working relationship between our two countries that will help diversify our export market.”

Thobeka Ndabula, CEO of another first-time exhibitor, Zazi’s Productions, which produces dried fruits, juices, biltong, herbs and spices, said she hopes to turn “contacts into contracts” at the expo.

This year’s CIIE features 4,108 overseas exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.