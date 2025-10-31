Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CHINA DAILY

South African firms eye Chinese market at Shanghai expo – China Daily

Published

A total of 35 South African companies will showcase their products and services at the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10, as part of the country’s push to expand export markets amid rising US tariffs.

Zanele Sanni, chief director of export promotion and marketing at South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said participation in the expo forms part of the government’s broader strategy to diversify export destinations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Market diversification has been the country’s focus since the United States imposed 30 percent tariffs on South African goods, Sanni said, adding the government is providing financial support to help local companies exhibit at the fair.

“The expo has proved itself as one of the enablers of South Africa’s exports to reach wider international markets. It is one of the biggest trade shows I have experienced, where buyers will source products from different parts of the world. We are excited to take part in the CIIE.”

She expressed optimism that participating companies will secure deals not only in China but also in other regions represented at the event.

Among the exhibitors is Sunbird Rooibos, a producer of premium organic rooibos tea. The company also took part in last year’s expo, where it signed supply agreements and started establishing a growing footprint in China.

“China is a vast market with tremendous opportunities,” said Anton Louw, a representative of Sunbird Rooibos. “They have a tea-drinking culture and health products — that’s where our rooibos comes in.”

Louw said he appreciates the Chinese business culture, describing Chinese partners as “always willing to engage despite language barriers”.

The South African exhibitors at this year’s CIIE represent a wide range of sectors, including agro-processing, capital equipment, engineering services and cosmetics.

Reutech Mining, a supplier of slope stability monitoring solutions for open-pit mines, will also exhibit at the fair.

The company has previously taken part in the CIIE, selling mineral sands resource products in China.

“We are excited to once again be part of this exciting event, where we expect to meet potential customers and distributors for our products in the Chinese market,” said Johan Snyman, senior manager at Reutech Mining.

Best Spirits of Africa, a producer of alcoholic beverages, will make its debut at the expo. CEO Nicolas Steve De Vries said he looks forward to clinching supply deals in China.

“It’s vital to establish a proper relationship with our fellow BRICS companions, China in particular,” he said. “I can foresee a wonderful working relationship between our two countries that will help diversify our export market.”

Thobeka Ndabula, CEO of another first-time exhibitor, Zazi’s Productions, which produces dried fruits, juices, biltong, herbs and spices, said she hopes to turn “contacts into contracts” at the expo.

This year’s CIIE features 4,108 overseas exhibitors from 155 countries, regions and international organizations, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

CHINA DAILY

S. Korea’s ties with China to expand more – China Daily

Lee made the remarks in a recent exclusive written interview with Xinhua News Agency.

2 minutes ago

CHINA DAILY

Expo boosts Sino-Africa relations – China Daily

As Africa intensifies efforts to tackle food insecurity and build resilient agricultural systems, the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo, taking place from Oct 28...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

Partnership fuels Africa’s digital leap – China Daily

As Africa pushes to bridge its digital divide, policymakers and technology leaders said deepening technology cooperation with China is accelerating the continent’s digital transformation...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

At least 20 dead as Hurricane Melissa hits Haiti – China Daily

MEXICO CITY — At least 20 people have died in Haiti as Hurricane Melissa swept through the country, local media reported on Wednesday. According...

1 day ago

CHINA DAILY

China, Africa deepen cooperation to boost food security and innovation – China Daily

He said such cooperation aligns closely with the AU's Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa or STISA 2025–34 and the continental development blueprint,...

2 days ago

CHINA DAILY

India resumes direct passenger flights to China – China Daily

The trip was fully booked with 176 passengers.

3 days ago

CHINA DAILY

Xi hails China-Singapore partnership

Xi said that over the past 35 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have adhered to mutual respect, mutual trust...

October 4, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Capital FM, China Daily Africa Ink Content Partnership to Expand Global Coverage

The agreement, signed in Nairobi by Capital FM Managing Director Mr Symon Bargurei and China Daily Africa Bureau Director Mr Wang Xiaodong, will see Capital FM republish articles from the China...

August 11, 2025