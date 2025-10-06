Sonko distances himself from Web Tribe, JamboPay contract

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday sought to distance himself from the controversial Web Tribe/JamboPay contract.

Through his defense team, Sonko argued that the Nairobi County Government had no legal or administrative obligation to inherit legacy systems from previous regimes.

Former Nairobi County Attorney Lydia Kwamboka testified that Web Tribe had originally been engaged by the defunct Nairobi City Council to provide e-payment services.

She explained that her office was mandated to handle legal advisory and representation of the county in civil matters, but not criminal cases.

Consequently, she said, no legal action was pursued against the company under her tenure.

The court was also presented with two phone recordings between Sonko and the then ICT County Executive Committee Member.

In one of the clips, Sonko is heard directing that he did not want to “hear the issue of JamboPay,” emphasizing that Nairobi should not inherit problems from past administrations.

He insisted that the county must transition to a new, efficient system instead of clinging to outdated platforms.

Sonko is also heard in the recordings expressing frustration, claiming that the software in use had been in operation for “over 20 years.”

He further alleged that the e-payment system was being deliberately interfered with and even switched off by unknown individuals, frustrating service delivery.

“Do your job, make sure you do the right thing,” Sonko is captured saying in the audio, urging officials to prioritize the interests of Nairobi residents by embracing an upgraded system.

Supporting his defense, Allan Esabwa Igambi, the former County Executive Committee Member for Finance, testified that he was the one responsible for handling payments to service providers, including Web Tribe, which had a contractual relationship with the county.

Igambi went on to make a startling allegation, claiming that a former Solicitor General once pressured him to “find something to incriminate the governor.” According to him, he declined to act on the directive, telling the court, “I responded that I would look into it, but I did not.”

Sonko’s legal team has maintained throughout the proceedings that his administration rejected any attempt to renew the JamboPay contract, insisting instead on migrating to a modernized and transparent system of revenue collection.

The case, currently before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi, pits Sonko and his co-accused—Anthony Otieno Ombok and ROG Security Limited—against graft-related charges.

Earlier this year, the court ruled that the three must defend themselves against allegations of corruption.