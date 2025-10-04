Connect with us

Africa

Somaliland electoral commission wins global award for transparent elections in Botswana

Somaliland’s Electoral Commission has been celebrated in Botswana for its transparent and credible polls, earning global praise as a model of democracy in Africa.

Published

GABORONE, Botswana Oct 4 –  Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) has been honored with the Transparent Election Award in Botswana, recognizing its credible and transparent management of last year’s national polls.

The accolade, reserved for electoral bodies that uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, reaffirms Somaliland’s reputation for conducting open and interference-free elections where citizens freely choose their leaders.

In a statement, the Commission expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying:

“We are deeply honored by this award and by your recognition of Somaliland’s democratic journey. Our appreciation goes to all who have supported us — at home and abroad. With hope in our hearts, we look forward to the day Somaliland is fully embraced by the international community. That day will be a victory for all of us.”

The honor was presented during the 21st Annual International Electoral Award and Symposium, held in Gaborone, Botswana, from October 1–4, 2025. 

The global forum, organized by the International Centre for Parliamentary Studies (ICPS) in the United Kingdom and hosted by the Independent Electoral Commission of Botswana (IEC–Botswana), celebrates outstanding achievements in electoral management worldwide.

The ICPS Excellence Award 2025 was conferred on Somaliland’s NEC for its exceptional innovation, technical leadership, and commitment to strengthening public trust in the electoral process. 

The award also highlights the Commission’s success in building robust, transparent, and sustainable democratic institutions.

For over three decades, Somaliland has held a constitutional referendum and ten national elections, all widely praised for their fairness and transparency.

