Somali teens who desecrated Kenyan flag freed on Sh50,000 bail

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 – Two Somali teenagers accused of desecrating the Kenyan flag during a football match at Nyayo Stadium have been released on Sh50,000 surety bail pending further directions from the court.

The two, aged 14 and 17, had earlier been ordered detained at the Gigiri Children’s Protection Unit to allow the preparation of a social inquiry report. On Thursday, however, the Milimani Children’s Court allowed their release under bail terms.

Senior Principal Magistrate Rose Gitau directed that the matter be mentioned again on October 8, when the court will issue further directions.

The teenagers were arrested after a viral video circulated on September 20 showing fans mishandling the Kenyan flag during a clash between Mogadishu City Club and Kenya Police FC at Nyayo Stadium.

Prosecutors previously told the court that the two were in the country illegally and should face charges of damaging a national symbol and causing a disturbance.

The incident triggered a public uproar, with Kenyans demanding swift action. In response, Mogadishu City Club condemned the incident and tendered an apology.

Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, also distanced his country from the matter, saying the actions were “regretful” and contrary to Somali values and interests.

Explainer: What the law says about charging minors in Kenya » Capital News (capitalfm.co.ke)