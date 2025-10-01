Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Solar push set to transform East Africa’s farms and food systems

Building on five years of work in South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan), SoLAR Phase II expands to Kenya and Ethiopia.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The International Water Management Institute (IWMI), with support from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), has launched Solar Energy for Agricultural Resilience (SoLAR) Phase II project in East Africa.

The initiative aims to unlock the transformative potential of solar technologies across agriculture and food systems, enabling smallholder farmers, value chain actors, and women, youth, and other disadvantaged groups have equitable access
to opportunities that build resilience in the face of climate extremes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Building on five years of work in South Asia (India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan), SoLAR Phase II expands to Kenya and Ethiopia.

The programme adopts a holistic, systems-based approach to solar energy for sustainable agriculture (SESA).

Unlike conventional projects focused mainly on irrigation, SoLAR II will promote productive uses of renewable energy (PURE) such as solar-powered cold storage,
dryers, milling and agro-processing that will help farmers cut costs, reduce losses and create new income opportunities.

Kenya offers strategic entry points to scale solar irrigation and agro-processing with strong policy frameworks including the Vision 2030 development blueprint and Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), renewable energy strategies, and the National Irrigation Sector Investment Plan (NISIP).

However, challenges remain in policy, financing, technical capacity, farmer awareness, and ensuring gender-inclusive approaches.

“Kenya’s irrigation potential is 3.3 million acres, while only about 710,000 acres are currently under irrigation. We have a strong political will and a vibrant private sector to help us achieve NISIP’s target to irrigate one million acres by 2030. What is needed now is coordinated action to bridge policy gaps, expand financing options and raise awareness among farmers,” said Eng. Vincent Kabuti, Irrigation
Secretary, Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, in his opening remarks.

Through its activities, SoLAR II seeks to generate actionable evidence through tools, frameworks and solar suitability maps to guide decision-making for governments, implementors and investors.

  • It also seeks to unlock finance and investment by developing inclusive financing solutions and exploring innovative mechanisms such as a Solar4Africa fund and build capacity and knowledge via training programmes and south-south collaboration, with a
    strong focus on women farmers.
  • It further validates and scales business models through on-the-ground “living labs”, where agroecological innovations are identified, co-designed, tested and adopted by stakeholders in landscapes.

“Solar energy has the potential to transform food systems, making them more sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient,” said Dr. Inga Jacobs-Mata, Director of Water, Growth and Inclusion at IWMI.

“Through SoLAR II, we will work hand-in-hand with governments, private sector actors and communities to create the enabling environment that will allow these technologies to thrive at scale.”

“Solar-powered pumping and irrigation systems remain the most established and mature technologies for the productive use of energy, offering scalable solutions tailored to a wide range of users, from smallholder farmers to large-scale commercial operations,” stated Walter Kiprono, Regional Representative at GOGLA East Africa.

The inception workshop brought together senior government officials, private sector leads, farmerrepresentatives, development partners, researchers, financiers and civil society.

Participants explored pathways to align policies, expand financing mechanisms and strengthen capacities needed to overcome barriers and accelerate adoption of solar technologies in agriculture.

By fostering stronger partnerships and co-developing pathways with diverse stakeholders, SoLAR II aims to integrate solar energy solutions into farming and food systems, ensuring they are socially inclusive, climate-smart and financially viable.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence Committee Demands Answers on EAC Integration Hurdles

In her presentation, CS Akul highlighted Kenya’s strong trade performance within the EAC.

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya Navy hosts Indian Squadron in Mombasa to bolster cooperation

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the visiting ships—Indian Navy Ship (INS) TIR, INS SHARDUL, INS SUJATA, and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) SARATHI—were...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto hails Linda Jamii as a more inclusive upgrade to Linda Mama

The initiative was credited with boosting hospital deliveries and improving maternal and child health outcomes across the country.

1 day ago

Haiti Mission

UN Security Council takes key vote to decide fate of Kenya-led mission in Haiti

The resolution, co-sponsored by the United States and Panama, seeks a new Chapter VII mandate that would authorize the deployment of more than 5,500...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya still a trafficking hub despite gains, US report finds

The report placed Kenya on Tier 2, noting that although the government has made “significant efforts,” it still falls short of the minimum standards...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya stalls on anti-trafficking reforms, US says complicit officials untouched

The report notes that while Kenya has made “significant efforts” against trafficking, it does not yet fully comply with the minimum standards required to...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Editors Guild Appoints Linda Bach as New CEO, Succeeding Rosalia Omungo

Bach takes over from Rosalia Omungo, who has served as KEG’s CEO for the past eight years.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Targets 28.5mn Registered Voters by 2027 in Fresh Drive

The exercise will also facilitate those seeking to transfer their registration to different polling stations.

2 days ago