Senate invites public submissions on the Energy (Amendment) Bill, 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – The Senate has called on members of the public to submit their views on the Energy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Senate Bills No. 11 of 2025).

The Bill seeks to amend Section 223 of the Energy Act to exempt county governments from the list of public bodies required to seek consent from the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum before levying charges or wayleaves.

The Bill was read for the First Time in the Senate on September 23, 2025, and subsequently committed to the Standing Committee on Energy for further consideration.

“In line with Article 118 of the Constitution and Standing Order 145(5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the Standing on energy now invites interested members of the public to submit any representations that they may have on the Bill by way of written memoranda,” read a notice by Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye.

Committee is mandated to facilitate public participation and take into account the views and recommendations of the public before submitting its report to the Senate.

The Submissions can be delivered by hand to the Office of the Clerk of the Senate, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, or sent via post.

Alternatively, submissions may be emailed to clerk.senate@parliament.go.ke and copied to energycommittee.senate@parliament.go.ke.

The deadline for receipt of submissions is Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.