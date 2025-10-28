Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milimani Law Courts/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Section of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in court to compell IEBC conduct election of officials

The aggrieved women accused the current chair person Rahab Mwikali of being in office for a period of 14 years contrary to the organisation constitution.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A cross-section of women who are members of Maendeleo ya Wanawake have filed a constitutional petition seeking orders to have the organisation conduct election to elect the new officials.

The aggrieved women accused the current chair person Rahab Mwikali of being in office for a period of 14 years contrary to the organisation constitution.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The women through lawyers Abner Collins mango and Chris Oyoo told journalists at Milimani Law courts that the organisation constitution provides that election shobe conducted every 5 years.

The lawyers said that the current officials have mismanaged properties in which women across the country contributed their monies to build the building known as Maendeleo house.

They told Justice Stella Mutuku that their clients are disappointed and it’s upon the court to issue an order directed to Independent Electoral Boundary Commission (IEBC) to call for election of new officials.

They said that Mwikali and her group have mortgaged properties belonging to the organisation without consulting the members.

The matter will be heard by all the parties on 21st January 2026.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court okays DPP’s application to detain 6 Iranians in Sh8bn drug trafficking case

Chief Magistrate Antony Muchigi agreed to the DPP’s request and ordered that the suspects remain in custody at the Port Police Station pending further...

6 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP holds meeting to Strengthen Kenya–U.S. Justice Collaboration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Renson Ingonga, CBS, OGW, today held a strategic meeting with Ms. Susan Burns,...

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu county signs infrastructure development deal with Chinese Company

The partnership aims to fast-track Kisumu’s affordable housing programme while deepening collaboration in renewable energy, waste management.

55 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu county starts mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Kisumu County Environment Committee has begun mapping out strategies to restore degraded agricultural land as part of the...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Tractor driver murdered in Muhoroni, head severed

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 28 – Residents of East Songhor Sub-Location in Tamu, Muhoroni Division, Kisumu, woke up to shock and grief on Tuesday morning...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP presents Interfaith Expert Report in cult leader Mackenzie terror case

Dr. Anyenda told the court that misinterpretation of the Bible can lead to dangerous consequences, including the rise of religious cults and unbiblical practices.

2 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

IEBC lists locations of constituency offices to boost voter registration turnout

According to the Commission, the move seeks to ensure that eligible Kenyans who have not yet registered as voters can easily locate their nearest...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto lifts ban on logging for harvesting of mature trees in forests

The President noted that there is need to utilise mature timber for commercial purposes rather than letting it rot in the forest.

4 hours ago