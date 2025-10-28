Section of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake members in court to compell IEBC conduct election of officials

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – A cross-section of women who are members of Maendeleo ya Wanawake have filed a constitutional petition seeking orders to have the organisation conduct election to elect the new officials.

The aggrieved women accused the current chair person Rahab Mwikali of being in office for a period of 14 years contrary to the organisation constitution.

The women through lawyers Abner Collins mango and Chris Oyoo told journalists at Milimani Law courts that the organisation constitution provides that election shobe conducted every 5 years.

The lawyers said that the current officials have mismanaged properties in which women across the country contributed their monies to build the building known as Maendeleo house.

They told Justice Stella Mutuku that their clients are disappointed and it’s upon the court to issue an order directed to Independent Electoral Boundary Commission (IEBC) to call for election of new officials.

They said that Mwikali and her group have mortgaged properties belonging to the organisation without consulting the members.

The matter will be heard by all the parties on 21st January 2026.