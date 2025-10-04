Connect with us

A truck is weighed at a mobile weighbridge along a Kenyan highway. KeNHA has faced increasing criticism over corruption and inefficiencies in weighbridge operations/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Scrap and rebuild!’: Senator seeks radical surgery at KeNHA over weighbridge graft

Senator Ole Kina said weighbridge operations — particularly at night — have become a breeding ground for corruption, unfair targeting of truck drivers, and unnecessary delays that hurt trade.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 — Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has raised alarm over alleged corruption at the country’s mobile weighbridges, urging the government to review the role of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in managing them.

In a statement on Saturday, Senator Ole Kina said weighbridge operations — particularly at night — have become a breeding ground for corruption, unfair targeting of truck drivers, and unnecessary delays that hurt trade.

“Kenya should rethink the role of the Kenya National Highways Authority. Night operations at mobile weighbridges have become synonymous with corruption — targeting truckers, delaying goods, and sabotaging trade,” the Senator said.

“Instead of oversight, they’re stifling economic growth.”

The Narok Senator said it was time to “scrap and rebuild a transparent system.”

His remarks come amid ongoing government efforts to expand and modernize the weighbridge network.

28 news weighbridges

In February, Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced the installation of twenty-eight new weighbridges across the country — both static and virtual — as part of a broader initiative to enhance transport efficiency and protect national roads.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Transport at the time, the new static weighbridges are located at Kikambala along the A7, Kanyonyo on the A3, Awendo on the A1, Dongo Kundu on the Mombasa Southern Bypass (A8), and Laisamis on the A2, among other locations.

These installations are part of a wider government plan to modernize weighbridge operations and enforce axle load limits to prevent road damage.

In December 2024, KeNHA announced that it had fully automated weighbridges along the Northern Corridor — a key transport route linking the Port of Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan — to ease congestion and enhance transparency.

The authority installed high-speed weigh-in-motion sensors at key stations, including Gilgil, Mai Mahiu, and Suswa, and deployed additional mobile weighbridges along major highways.

Despite these technological upgrades, Senator Ole Kina insists the system has been compromised by corruption and poor oversight, undermining its intended purpose.

The Kenya National Highways Authority, established under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, is mandated to develop, maintain, and manage national trunk roads classified as Class S, A, and B, and to oversee the installation and operation of weighbridges across the country.

