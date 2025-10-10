Schools Key to Climate Action, Says Interior PS During Tree Planting Drive

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Raymond Omollo led a tree planting exercise on Friday at Mbita Primary School, emphasizing the vital role schools play in advancing sustainable environmental efforts across Kenya.

Addressing a gathering of students, teachers, and community leaders, PS Omollo underscored the unique position schools hold in nurturing tree-growing initiatives.

“Schools offer a consistent presence of pupils, teachers, and the surrounding community. This makes them ideal custodians of young trees. It’s not just about planting them—it’s about ensuring they grow,” he said.

The event was held as part of Mazingira Day, which is dedicated to environmental conservation and climate action.

Dr. Omollo highlighted the stark contrast of Kenya’s climate extremes—from droughts to devastating floods—and stressed the urgency of tree planting in restoring ecological balance and safeguarding lives and property.

“Today is more than a ceremonial activity,” he noted. “It’s a national commitment to healing our land, and we are beginning right here with our children, the stewards of our future.”

He commended the support of key stakeholders, including the Kenya Forest Service, local government, and various partners who continue to bolster national tree-planting efforts.

He also praised the Homa Bay County Government for its ongoing collaboration in environmental restoration programs, such as the reforestation of Gembe Hills—an initiative launched two years ago and still under active monitoring.

PS Omollo emphasized that the work doesn’t end with planting.

“We must go back to where we planted before. We must ensure those trees grow. It’s not enough to launch programs—we must follow through,” he stated.

Beyond environmental concerns, the PS also addressed school infrastructure.

Responding to a request from the school’s board for assistance with fencing, Dr. Omollo made a personal commitment to help enhance the school’s safety and security.

“This initiative allows us to engage with school management—not just about trees, but about performance, resources, and how we can support the growth of these young minds,” he added.

Dozens of indigenous tree species were planted within the school compound, with students pledging to care for them as part of their learning and civic responsibility.

“I want everyone in this compound to take home two or three fruit seedlings. I don’t want you coming back to steal fruits from the school,” said Dr. Omollo, lightheartedly.

The PS also took the opportunity to highlight various government programs across the country aimed at uplifting the lives of local communities.