Sanae Takaichi makes history as Japan’s first female prime minister

Sanae Takaichi has been elected Japan’s prime minister by parliament, making her the first woman to hold the office.

The 64-year-old won a clear majority on Tuesday – 237 votes in the powerful Lower House and another 125 in the Upper House – as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

A staunch conservative and admirer of the late former British PM Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi takes over at a challenging economic moment as Japan grapples with rising cost-of-living and a frustrated public.

It’s also been an uncertain time for the world’s fourth-largest economy. She is the fourth PM in just five years, after her predecessors’ terms were cut short by plunging ratings and scandals.

Although she defeated four men to win the LDP race in early October, her path to the top job appeared to be blocked when the LDP’s long-time coalition partner, the Komeito party, withdrew support.

But a last-minute deal with another opposition party – the right- leaning Japan Innovation Party (JIP), known as Ishin – saved her. She and the LDP will face voters next in 2028.

Meanwhile aside from domestic challenges, she faces tricky relationships abroad. South Korea, which had started to mend historically delicate ties with Japan, is wary because of her right-wing politics, which lean nationalist. And, like some of her predecessors, including the late former PM Shinzo Abe, she is seen as hawkish when it comes to an increasingly powerful China.

But the most important relationship is with the US and a test is around the corner – a meeting with US President Donald Trump next week.

While both sides have reached a tariff deal, Trump’s past comments questioning the value of a security treaty between them and demanding Tokyo pay more for defence have raised concerns – Takaichi must navigate these alongside an unpredictable US administration.

At the age of 64, Takaichi is no stranger to Japanese politics.

A known ally of Abe, she has held several ministerial roles over her career and has run for the PM job before.

She was elected LDP leader after former PM and LDP leader Shigeru Ishiba resigned following major losses in midterm elections.

Nicknamed the “Iron Lady” for her admiration of Thatcher, Takaichi is known for conservative views, including her opposition to same-sex marriage and a growing demand to allow married women to keep their maiden surnames.

This has made some young women sceptical of the significance of her win.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Wow, she’s the first female prime minister in Japanese history and that’s a great opportunity for women’s empowerment’,” said 21-year-old student Ayda Ogura.

“[But] if you look into her political beliefs and what she stands for, you realise that some of the things are very traditional. Instead of creating structural change, she rather perpetuates the patriarchal system.”

During her recent campaign she proposed expanded hospital services for women’s health and giving household support workers greater recognition.