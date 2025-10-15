Rwandan Community in Kenya hosts inaugural cultural gala celebrating unity and Heritage

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 14 -The Rwandan Community in Kenya, in partnership with the Rwanda High Commission in Nairobi held the first-ever Rwanda Cultural Gala & Exhibition 2025, a vibrant celebration of Rwanda’s heritage under the theme “Our Culture, the Pillar of Our Unity.”

The inaugural event, which took place at the United Kenya Club, brought together more than 500 Rwandans and friends of Rwanda for an evening filled with cultural performances, traditional music, and exhibitions showcasing authentic Rwandan artifacts and locally made products.

The gathering aimed to celebrate Rwanda’s rich cultural heritage while strengthening the bonds of unity among Rwandans living in Kenya.

It also provided a platform for the younger generation in the diaspora to connect with their roots and deepen their appreciation of Rwanda’s identity.

Speaking during the gala, Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, commended the initiative as an important step in strengthening both cultural and people-to-people ties between Rwanda and Kenya.

“Events like this are crucial in promoting our shared values and deepening the bonds between our peoples,” said Amb. Rwamucyo.

“They allow us to celebrate Rwanda’s heritage, unity, and national pride while showcasing the positive contribution of Rwandans living in Kenya.”

He reiterated the importance of culture as a key pillar of Rwanda’s national identity, emphasizing the need to preserve and promote it across generations and within the diaspora.

The evening also featured an awards ceremony recognizing the four Rwandan teams from across Kenya that participated in the inaugural Imena Football Tournament 2025, an initiative designed to promote community engagement and youth participation.

Organizers expressed optimism that the Rwanda Cultural Gala will become an annual tradition — one that celebrates heritage, fosters unity, and keeps the spirit of Rwanda’s culture alive among Rwandans in the diaspora.