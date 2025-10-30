Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto's health financing advisor Dr. DanieL Mwai at Capital FM studios at Two Rivers Mall

Kenya

Ruto’s health advisor confident SHA will deliver full UHC

“This system will work and it is already working. With time, Kenyans will experience a health coverage model that truly serves them,” Dr. Mwai affirmed.

Published

President William Ruto’s advisor on health financing, Dr. Daniel Mwai, has assured Kenyans that the new Social Health Authority (SHA) is a stronger and more effective successor to the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), designed to deliver Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.

Speaking on The Capital in the Morning show, Dr. Mwai said the SHA has been carefully restructured to address gaps in health financing and service delivery that previously hindered the country’s health goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Social Health Authority is not just a rebrand of NHIF — it is a refined, re-engineered system built to achieve full universal health coverage for every Kenyan,” he explained.

He said the ongoing investments in health infrastructure and financing reforms are positioning Kenya’s health system for excellence, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and quality of care.

“We are building a health system that works for everyone, whether in urban centers or rural villages. The focus is on ensuring that every Kenyan can access quality healthcare without financial hardship,” he said.

Dr. Mwai highlighted the inclusivity of the new scheme, noting that people working in the informal sector — who were previously left out of mainstream insurance programs — now have access to comprehensive health services.

“The SHA is progressive because it brings onboard millions who were outside the formal system. Everyone, regardless of their income or job type, can now enjoy full coverage,” he emphasized.

Calling for patience, Dr. Mwai acknowledged that the rollout of the new system has not been without challenges but maintained that progress has been substantial since SHA took effect nearly a year ago.

“We understand that transitions take time, but the progress is visible. The onboarding of about 27 million Kenyans is a clear sign that the new health scheme is gaining traction and public confidence,” he said.

He added that the government remains committed to addressing emerging bottlenecks and improving efficiency in service delivery under the SHA framework.

“This system will work and it is already working. With time, Kenyans will experience a health coverage model that truly serves them,” Dr. Mwai affirmed.

The Social Health Authority is part of President Ruto’s flagship health reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that all citizens access affordable, quality, and equitable healthcare across the country.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiang’i named Jubilee Party Deputy Leader in NEC meeting attended by Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has been named the new Jubilee Party Deputy Leader. The resolution was passed...

22 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Rejects Bid to Halt Banissa By-Election over Dual Citizenship Claim

The court held that the petitioner had not met the threshold required to stop the election, allowing the electoral process to proceed as planned.

29 minutes ago

Kenya

Robert Alai the ‘tutam’ evangelist and Ruto defender

Once a critic of power, Robert Alai is now one of its loudest defenders using his 2.2m X followers to push Ruto’s “tutam” agenda.

35 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Blow to Former Kenya Sevens Rugby Player Alex Olaba as High Court Upholds Six-Year Jail Term

The court ruled that Olaba’s conviction was properly founded, citing evidence including recorded conversations and a down payment of Sh10,000, with a promise to...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Engineer commits suicide in Kisumu after visiting KRA offices

Unverified reports indicate that the deceased had been slapped with a Sh300 million tax demand by KRA.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Tourism Federation Raises Concerns Over New KWS Park Fee Payment System

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) which represents the interests of the mainstream private sector associations in Kenya’s tourism industry,...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya’s largest forest ecosystem.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court Stops Police Recruitment, Declares NPSC Lacks Power to Hire Officers

Justice Hellen Wasilwa stated that the power to recruit, train, assign, suspend, and dismiss police officers lies exclusively with the National Police Service —...

3 hours ago