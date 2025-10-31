Ruto Will Honour Broad-Based Deal with ODM Despite Raila’s demise – DP Kindiki

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured ODM supporters that the President William Ruto, will continue to honour the working partnership under the broad based government, even after the demise of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking during the Kasipul Constituency Women Economic Empowerment Programme in Oyugis, Kindiki cautioned leaders against engaging in premature political campaigns.

“We in the Broadbased Govt have agreed that we should prioritise service delivery. right now. We are telling our competitors that 2027 is coming, and when that campaigns start, everyone will present their development record. Those people who are being pushing us to politicking right now, they will see a long day,” he said.

The Deputy President revealed that the government has allocated Ksh15.8B Fresh for fresh produce markets, affordable housing and Hostels and another Ksh 5.8B for roads in Homabay County

The County will also benefit with Ksh 2B to connect 20,000 new households to electricity.

Kindiki welcomed ODM’s nomination of Boyd Were as its broad-based candidate in the upcoming Kasipul by-election, saying such leaders will continue to be supported in their respective regions.

In that breath, the DP reiterated that in the Broadbased arrangement, the ODM Candidates will be supported in Ugunja, Magarini as the UDA Candidates will be supported in Mbeere North, Baringo, Malava and Banisa.

“Under the Broadbased Agreement, we agreed that UDA will support ODM candidates in Ugunja, Kasipul, and Magarini by-elections out of respect for Baba. In exchange ODM agreed to back UDA candidates in Mbeere North, Banissa, and Baringo Senate race. You will be seeing campaign together to secure a victory on November 27,” Kindiki said.